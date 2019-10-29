Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/29
28.52 BRL   -0.77%
06:22pJBS S A : Announces the replacement of its market maker
PU
10/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/17LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JBS S A : ANNOUNCES THE REPLACEMENT OF ITS MARKET MAKER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

JBS ANNOUNCES THE REPLACEMENT OF ITS MARKET MAKER

JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY, "JBS") in compliance with the provisions of Instructions of CVM No. 358/2002 and No 384/2013, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the termination of the contract for market maker services, signed with Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários enrolled under corporate taxpayer´s ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 42.584.318/0001-07. This contract began on August 17, 2015, and will end on this date.

JBS informs that it has engaged BTG Pactual Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("BTG Pactual") enrolled under corporate taxpayer´s ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 43.815.158/0001-22 to act as a market maker of common shares issued by the Company traded in B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, pursuant to CVM instructions No. 384/2003, the Market Maker Regulations of B3, the Operating Regulations of B3 and other regulations governing the markets.

The market maker services agreement between JBS and BTG Pactual has the purpose of enhancing the liquidity of common shares issued by the Company and is valid for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

The activities of the market maker will begin on October 30, 2019.

São Paulo, October 29, 2019

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 22:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JBS SA
06:22pJBS S A : Announces the replacement of its market maker
PU
10/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/17LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/17Wheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar
DJ
10/15PILGRIM PRIDE : closes Tulip acquisition, strengthens position in UK pork market
RE
10/15JBS S A : Announces the conclusion of tulip acquisition ... by ppc
PU
10/15JBS S A : Anuncia a conclusão da aquisição da tulip ... pela ppc
PU
10/08JBS : U.S. senators call for probe of Brazilian meatpacker JBS
RE
10/04JBS USA to produce pork without growth drug banned by China, seeking more exp..
RE
09/30JBS : Liquida o acordo de normalização
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 199 B
EBIT 2019 12 279 M
Net income 2019 6 483 M
Debt 2019 43 047 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 76 593 M
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,66  BRL
Last Close Price 28,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Sérgio Roberto Waldrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA144.61%19 227
TYSON FOODS53.71%29 933
HORMEL FOODS-5.13%21 620
WH GROUP LIMITED36.57%14 639
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 304
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION78.59%7 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group