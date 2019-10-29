JBS S A : ANNOUNCES THE REPLACEMENT OF ITS MARKET MAKER

MATERIAL FACT

JBS ANNOUNCES THE REPLACEMENT OF ITS MARKET MAKER

JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY, "JBS") in compliance with the provisions of Instructions of CVM No. 358/2002 and No 384/2013, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the termination of the contract for market maker services, signed with Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários enrolled under corporate taxpayer´s ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 42.584.318/0001-07. This contract began on August 17, 2015, and will end on this date.

JBS informs that it has engaged BTG Pactual Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("BTG Pactual") enrolled under corporate taxpayer´s ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 43.815.158/0001-22 to act as a market maker of common shares issued by the Company traded in B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, pursuant to CVM instructions No. 384/2003, the Market Maker Regulations of B3, the Operating Regulations of B3 and other regulations governing the markets.

The market maker services agreement between JBS and BTG Pactual has the purpose of enhancing the liquidity of common shares issued by the Company and is valid for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

The activities of the market maker will begin on October 30, 2019.

São Paulo, October 29, 2019

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer