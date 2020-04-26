JBS S A : REMOTE VOTING FORM OF EGM to be held on April 28, 2020

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - JBS S.A. to be held on 04/28/2020

This Remote Voting Form shall be filled in case the shareholder decide to exercise its right to remote vote on the subjects on the agenda of JBS Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020, at 10h00 am, as per CVM Normative Ruling No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended.

For its validity, the remote vote form must (i) be fully filled in a legible form, including contact information; (ii) all pages initialed; and (iii) signature in the last page. The Company will request the certification of the signatures on the remote vote form signed in Brazil and the legalization/apostille of those signed abroad.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who opts to exercise his right to vote by distance may do it up to 7 days before the date of the General Meeting for service providers who are able to provide services of collection and transmission of instructions.

Alternativelly, the remote voting form can be sent directly to the Company, and for this purpose, the following documents shall be forwarded to the Marginal Direita do Tietê Avenue, No. 500, Block II, 3rd floor, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118-100, São Paulo / SP - Brazil, to the care of the Investor Relations Department.

The remote voting forms to be sent to the Company must be accompanied by the following documents:

(I) Physical form of the bulletin duly filled out, initialed and signed;

Proof issued by the depositary institution or, for the shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, the statement containing the respective equity interest, issued by the competent body;

Authenticated copy of the following documents: A) For natural person:

Identity document with the photo of the shareholder. B) For legal entities:

Last bylaws or consolidated social contract and the corporate documents proving the legal representation of the shareholder; and

Identity document with the photo of the legal representative. C) For Investment Funds:

Last consolidated regulation of the fund properly registered with the competent body;

By-laws or articles of association of its director or manager, as the case may be, subject to the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that provide legal representation rights for representative(s) to attend the shareholders meetings; and

Identity document with the photo of the legal representative.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The shareholder may also send the scanned copies of the remote voting form and the documents required by the Company to the electronic address ri@jbs.com.br, in which case, it will be necessary send the original copy of the remote vote form and the certified copy of the documents for the address mentioned above.

In case of the remote vote sent incompleted or unaccompanied by the supporting documents required by the Company, it will be disregarded. The remote vote and other supporting documents should be delivered seven (7) days prior to the date of the General Meeting. Remote voting forms received by the Company after that date will be disregarded.

After receiving the remote voting form and the required documentation, the Company will advise the shareholder of its receipt

and of its acceptance or not, according to CVM Instruction 481, as amended, by sending an e-mail to the address informed by the shareholder in the remote vote form, within a period of 3 (three) days counted of your receipt. If this form is eventually sent directly to the Company and is not fully filled or, if the shareholder does not send the documents required by the Company, it will be disregarded and the shareholder will be informed at the above e-mail address.

