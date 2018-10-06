JBS : TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Log in
10/06/2018 | 03:13am CEST

JBS S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 02.916.265/0001-60

NIRE 35.300.330.587 Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

JBS S.A. ("JBS" or "Company" - B3: JBSS3, OTCQX: JBSAY) presents to its shareholders and the market in general the following transactions with related parties, in the form of Annex XXXIII of CVM Instruction number 480 dated of December 7, 2009.

In January, 2018, Law 13,606/18 was published to institute the Rural Tax Regularization Program ("RRP"), in order to regularize debts of rural producers related to the Rural

Workers Assistance Fund ("Funrural").

Law 13,606/18, article 8, paragraph 3, allowed the payment of Funrural's debt balance through the use of tax loss carryforwards and negative social contributions on net income ("tax credits"), calculated up to December 31, 2015 and declared until July 29, 2016, owned by the tax payer or by other entities that meet the definition of the same paragraph 3, article 8 of Law 13,606/18.

Considering such legal authorization, the company used tax credits of J&F Participações S.A. ("J&F") and Âmbar Energia Ltda. ("Âmbar") to settle debt related to Funrural, which were object of Assignment of Tax Credit Contracts that transferred all rights related to tax credits of J&F and Âmbar between 2010 and 2015 to the company. These contracts were signed on September 27, 2018, after the approval of the transactions by JBS' Related Parties Committee.

The table below indicates each of the transactions and their characteristics:

Year of credit accrual

Amount of credit used

Amount of compensation

Related party

2010

R$1,771.62

R$ 1,505.88

J&F

2011

R$ 34,235,541.96

R$ 29,100,210.67

J&F

2012

R$ 25,081,324.54

R$ 21,319,125.86

J&F

2013

R$ 6,205,756.96

R$ 5,274,893.42

Âmbar

2013

R$ 49,849,112.54

R$ 42,371,745.66

J&F

2014

R$ 50,958,912.50

R$ 43,315,075.63

Âmbar

2014

R$ 71,680,998.32

R$ 60,928,848.57

J&F

2015

R$ 54,278,556.82

R$ 46,136,773.30

Âmbar

2015

R$ 71,771,114.72

R$ 61,005,447.51

J&F

J&F and Âmbar, its administrators and/or shareholders do not participate or have any influence over the company's decision making process with regards to the Assignment

of Tax Credit Contracts nor do they participate in the negotiation of the transactions as representatives of the company.

The utilization of tax loss carryforwards and negative social contributions on net income related to the above-mentioned contracts will generate savings of approximately R$55 million to the company.

São Paulo, October 5, 2018.

Jeremiah O'Callaghan Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 01:12:07 UTC
