JBS SA

(JBSS3)
Nordea drops EUR 40 mln of JBS shares over environment, COVID-19 response

07/28/2020 | 09:47am EDT

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Nordea Asset Management has decided to exclude shares of JBS SA from all of its funds this month based on the company's environmental record and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in production facilities, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

The statement said the decision was taken after a period of engagement with the company, which is the world's largest meat producer, that in the end did not produce a satisfactory outcome.

"We did not feel that we were seeing the response that we were looking for," the statement said.

Talks with JBS ahead of the move's announcement covered issues including risk of deforestation in JBS' supply chain, corporate governance and the handling of corruption charges, and employee health and safety with regard to COVID-19, according to the statement.

"As JBS shares have not been a preferred investment of ours for a long time and these were also in quarantine, with no buy orders allowed since last year, we did not have very much left at the end and finally excluded around 40 million euros," the statement said.

JBS did not have an immediate comment on Nordea's move, which was first reported by The Guardian newspaper. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JBS SA -0.41% 21.98 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
NORDEA BANK ABP. 0.20% 70.13 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.41% 565.6 End-of-day quote.40.12%
Financials
Sales 2020 263 B 50 910 M 50 910 M
Net income 2020 2 152 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2020 49 364 M 9 568 M 9 568 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 58 599 M 11 327 M 11 358 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,88 BRL
Last Close Price 21,98 BRL
Spread / Highest target 95,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-14.81%11 327
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION11.44%27 244
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.79.47%24 718
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.02%22 216
WH GROUP LIMITED-16.77%12 724
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.79.40%7 249
