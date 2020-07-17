Rare air: U.S. meatpackers try air cleaning tech after COVID-19 outbreaks

CHICAGO, July 17 (Reuters) - Two of the world's largest
meatpackers said on Friday they have installed ultraviolet air
cleaning equipment in some U.S. plants, as pressure mounts on
food companies to protect workers amid growing concerns about
airborne transmission of the coronavirus.
JBS USA, owned by Brazil's JBS SA and one of four
major U.S. beef processors, said it installed "ultraviolet
germicidal air sanitation" equipment in plant ventilation and
air purification systems that use a specific frequency range of
light waves to kill germs.
Tyson Foods Inc, which produces beef, pork and
chicken, said it is doing extensive research on air flow and
testing ultraviolet air treatment systems across several plants.
It is not known whether such technologies kill the new
coronavirus.
The moves underscore the mounting pressure to protect
workers in the U.S. meat industry, which has seen more than
16,000 plant employees in 23 states infected with COVID-19 and
86 worker deaths related to the respiratory disease.
Plant employees and their families have said processors like
JBS and Tyson Foods told sick workers to show up at plants, and
moved too slowly to protect them with social distancing and
equipment like masks.
As worker infections grew, so have meatpackers' legal
problems. In one case, the family of a Pennsylvania man who died
from COVID-19 sued JBS USA parent company JBS SA for failing to
protect him at the meat plant where he worked.
Low temperatures, which generally allow viruses to survive
in the air longer, and crowded working conditions have made
meatpacking plants global coronavirus hotspots.
In Germany, a COVID-19 outbreak forced meatpacking plants to
review infection risks posed by their cooling systems. One
meatpacker had to install high-efficiency HEPA filters typically
used in hospitals before being allowed to reopen on Friday.
The World Health Organization last week acknowledged
"evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel
coronavirus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
recommended meat companies consider consulting engineers to
ensure adequate ventilation in work areas, but has not required
changes to air systems.
JBS told Reuters it also installed "plasma air cleaning
technology" in U.S. plants that uses bipolar ionization to
neutralize particulates in the air, including virus cells and
bacteria.
The company said it is still collecting data on how well the
air treatment system works.
Some rivals are holding off. Privately held chicken company
Perdue Farms said it has not made any ventilation changes
because it has not seen scientific data that shows the virus is
spread through industrial air systems. Employees are wearing
masks and practicing social distancing for protection, according
to the company.
