JCBNEXT

(JCBNEXT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 08/04
1.31 MYR   0.00%
06:32aJCBNEXT : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
2015Five Filipino Tech Startups to Watch
DJ
2014Seek to IPO Chinese Job Ads Unit in U.S.
DJ
JcbNext : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

08/05/2020 | 06:32am EDT
Date : 05 August 2020

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back


Date of buy back 05 Aug 2020
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 12,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.310
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.330
Total consideration paid ($$) 15,953.57
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 12,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 1,277,000
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		135,612,700
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 0.94165

Announcement Info

Company Name JCBNEXT BERHAD
Stock Name JCBNEXT
Date Announced 05 Aug 2020
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-30072020-00010

Disclaimer

JcbNext Bhd published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:31:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 8,69 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net cash 2019 136 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 2,76%
Capitalization 176 M 41,7 M 42,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,05x
EV / Sales 2019 6,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mun Kee Chang Chief Executive Officer
Ali bin Abdul Kadir Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Charles Poarch Chief Financial Officer
Albert Wong Chief Technology Officer
Chao Li Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JCBNEXT-9.66%42
RANDSTAD N.V.-24.04%8 921
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.37%7 764
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-19.24%5 846
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-28.92%4 005
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-30.42%3 114
