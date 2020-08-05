|
JcbNext : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
08/05/2020 | 06:32am EDT
: 05 August 2020
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date of buy back
|
05 Aug 2020
Description of shares purchased
|
Ordinary Shares
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
12,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.310
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.330
Total consideration paid ($$)
|
15,953.57
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
12,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
|
0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
|
1,277,000
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
135,612,700
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
|
0.94165
Announcement Info
Company Name
JCBNEXT BERHAD
Stock Name
JCBNEXT
Date Announced
05 Aug 2020
Category
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number
SB1-30072020-00010
Disclaimer
JcbNext Bhd published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:31:10 UTC
|Sales 2019
8,69 M
2,07 M
2,07 M
|Net income 2019
10,3 M
2,46 M
2,46 M
|Net cash 2019
136 M
32,5 M
32,5 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|19,2x
|Yield 2019
|2,76%
|Capitalization
176 M
41,7 M
42,0 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|8,05x
|EV / Sales 2019
|6,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|23,0%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|JCBNEXT
|-9.66%
|42