JCDecaux : Update on JCDecaux’s proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that on October 4th, 2018, the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office (OIO) has provided consent under the Overseas Investment Act 2005 (New Zealand) (and associated regulations) to JCDecaux's acquisition of APN Outdoor Group Limited (APN Outdoor), by way of a scheme of arrangement (the Scheme).

The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval of APN Outdoor shareholders at the Scheme Meeting proposed to be held on October 15th, 2018, court approval, and the satisfaction or, where capable, waiver of certain other customary conditions as outlined in the Scheme Implementation Agreement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange on June 26th, 2018.

