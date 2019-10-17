Log in
JCDECAUX

JCDECAUX

(DEC)
JCDecaux : bicloo posts record results in Nantes one year after launch

10/17/2019
JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and a pioneer in self-service bike rental, is announcing record results for its integrated offering, bicloo, in the Nantes metropolitan area, one year after launch.

In 2018, JCDecaux deployed 1,230 biclooPlus bikes on the night of August 21st to 22nd and rolled out the entire bicloo offering in Nantes in September. The bicloo solution, unique in France, is a global service offering comprising biclooPlus (self-service bikes), monbicloo (medium- and long-term bike rentals, including electric bikes) and biclooPark (bike parking), as well as la maison bicloo and
la bicloo mobile. The diverse range of options caters to the needs of many different users.

A year after the launch, JCDecaux has achieved outstanding results. biclooPlus has a total of 20,924 subscribers, up 69% thus far on 2018, and a substantial increase in the number of rentals, a total of 951,826 combined since January 2019, up 26% on 2018. A full 67% of rentals are made using the mobile app 'bicloo officiel'. To regulate the bike fleet, JCDecaux is using zero-emission electric vehicles and electric-powered light vehicles, which are able to tow trailers, constituting a first in France. As a result, the entire fleet has a neutral carbon footprint in the Nantes metropolitan area.

The people of Nantes are also able to take advantage of the monbicloo offering for medium and long-term rentals, from one month to one year. This complete range includes conventional bikes, cargo bikes for transporting children or parcels, balance bikes adapted to people with reduced mobility in either mechanical or electric versions and folding bikes. A total of 1,850 bikes are available, of which 79% are electric. On 1 October 2019, 1,458 valid subscriptions were registered, of which 93% are annual rentals and 87% are electric bikes. For the past year, JCDecaux has also promoted the use of bikes and simplified the life of cyclists by providing 2,685 parking spaces in the 24 municipalities of the Nantes metropolitan area, 1,344 of them in secure public parking areas and 1,341 in underground parking areas.

Lastly, to support citizens and inform them of all the bicloo services available, JCDecaux has created la maison bicloo in the Carré Feydeau building, which has welcomed over 7,255 visitors since opening in September 2018. Meanwhile, la bicloo mobile has travelled some 3,770 km and proposed over 190 noteworthy events to form close local relations with all the inhabitants of the area.

The bicloo offering, implemented across the Nantes metropolitan area, aims to encourage the use of bikes and intermodality and to increase the share of biking in the mobility of inhabitants. A special day will be dedicated to bikes on Saturday 19 October from 11am to 6pm at the Carré Feydeau, allowing people interested in biking to find out more about the comprehensive, user-friendly and affordable offering, grouped around a single operator, JCDecaux. offered by JCDecaux.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: 'We are delighted by the success of bicloo and the success of all the innovative services of our offering in Nantes, the scope of which is unrivalled. Through scalable soft mobility systems, designed to effectively meet the needs of users, JCDecaux is simplifying bike use in cities by offering true added value in its services. A year after launch, the extremely positive results of the bicloo service confirm JCDecaux's expertise in mobility and reinforce its position as a pioneer in soft mobility both in France and around the world.'

Disclaimer

JCDecaux SA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 14:08:09 UTC
