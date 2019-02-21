JCDecaux introduces the first international audience measurement solution for airports

Paris, February 21st, 2019 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one company worldwide in outdoor advertising and in airport advertising, announces the launch of AAM (Airport Audience Measurement), the first international audience measurement system for the airport industry.

Developed to offer advertisers and agencies standard metrics throughout the world, this unprecedented and innovative methodology has been designed in collaboration with Veltys, a company specialising in complex data analysis, processing and modelling. As well as including the main OOH audience measurement standards and rules, the system also takes into consideration the specific features of airports in terms of frequency of contact and audience reached to deliver an unrivalled level of granularity and accuracy in the results produced. The standard integrates:

The international scope

Passenger numbers per terminal and per day

The unique passenger profile

The impact of dwell time on campaign frequency

Information on how passengers move around the airport

This international audience measurement for airports will strengthen the scientific approach to advertising placement in terminals around the world, enhance data planning and customer reporting tools with new data, and open up the airport universe to new brands.

The design and development of AAM required nearly 18 months of work within JCDecaux's Data Department, in partnership with JCDecaux Airport, JCDecaux OneWorld and Veltys. AAM is based on many external data sources (NPD Travel Retail - formerly CiR, customised studies, data from airport platforms, etc.) and internal data sources (sensors, IoT, etc.) and is built based upon algorithms calculating the main components of audience measurement, in particular the number of unique passengers, reach, frequency of the advertising message and the total number of viewed impressions delivered.

Details of the methodology, sources, algorithms and results were submitted to CESP, an independent joint industry committee in charge of auditing media audience measurement services in France. The CESP report presented satisfactory conclusions on the approach along with potential areas for potential developments.

This new international airport audience measurement solution will be launched at Paris Aéroport, then at Changi Airport Singapore in April before gradually rolling out across the main hubs operated by JCDecaux and feeding into the VIOOH programmatic platform. Within each airport only networks that have a minimum of 3 advertising assets will be measured, and only digital networks will be included in this initial deployment phase.

With the implementation of this new international standard of airport measurement, JCDecaux Airport, which is present in 215 airports throughout the five continents, is pursuing its objective to develop high-performance, high-impact, measurable out-of-home advertising solutions around the world.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are proud to have initiated and produced the first global airport audience measurement standard, including the concept of dwell time and based upon deduplicated passenger numbers. It will provide our advertising partners, agencies and airport authorities with new metrics offering unrivalled detail and accuracy to our airport media, particularly suitable for global, regional and national campaigns. Airport advertising is a fast-growing media, driven by a traffic of more than 4 billion passengers in 2018, which should double by 2040 according to ACI forecasting. This unprecedented standard of measurement will further emphasise JCDecaux's effectiveness in airport advertising around the world."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2018 revenue: €3,619m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good index

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 80 countries

Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

13,040 employees

