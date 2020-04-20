Log in
04/20/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

JCDecaux reinforces its liquidity and enhances its financial flexibility with the placement of €1 billion of Notes at 4.5 years and 8 years

Paris, April 20th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has successfully placed Notes for a principal amount of 1 billion euros at 4.5 years and 8 years.
The spreads have been set at 235 and 275 basis points above the swap rates, on the 4.5 years and 8 years tranches respectively, leading to coupons of 2.000% and 2.625% respectively.
Subscribed 3 times, the notes have been placed with high quality investors.
The net proceeds of the issuance will be used for refinancing the existing debt, including the repayment of the €300m bond which matures in October 2020, and for General Corporate Purposes. This issuance will also increase the average maturity of the Group’s debt.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and HSBC are Global Coordinators on this transaction, with MUFG, Natixis and Société Générale as Active Bookrunners.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “Following our decision to withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal, we continue to improve our liquidity and financial flexibility in order to be in a stronger position post-crisis as it was the case in 2010. The success of this transaction, for a cumulative historical amount for our company of €1billion, demonstrates both the quality of our signature and the great confidence of investors in our ability to weather the current crisis in the best possible conditions.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2019 revenue: €3,890m
  • Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 13,210 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings
  • 1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Corporate Communications: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

