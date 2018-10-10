Log in
JCDecaux : signs 10-year extension to exclusive advertising contract with Dubai Airports Dubai International (DXB) at the forefront of the airport advertising revolution

10/10/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

JCDecaux signs 10-year extension to exclusive advertising contract with Dubai Airports Dubai International (DXB) at the forefront of the airport advertising revolution

Paris, October 10th, 2018 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its subsidiary JCDecaux Dicon will place the world's leading international airport Dubai International (DXB) at the forefront of an airport advertising revolution after extending its contract with Dubai Airports until 2028. Building upon a successful collaboration that began in 2008, this new phase of the partnership, signed today in Dubai, covers all the exclusive advertising concessions at DXB.

To support Dubai Airports in its strategic ambitions, JCDecaux will implement an in-depth media transformation plan, including the introduction of iconic digital media opportunities, which will elevate the passenger experience while offering an unbeatable communications platform for brands. JCDecaux will deliver state-of-the-art LED screens and other advertising opportunities located across the airport's three terminals and four concourses, including a curved digital screen of 70 sq.m and eTrees offering interactive communication.
Committed to engaging passengers in the world's busiest international airport, JCDecaux will deliver enriching and uplifting experiences, that will transform the concourse - making DXB a destination in its own right.

JCDecaux's new comprehensive advertising offer will be based upon a data-driven ecosystem, enabling clients to take full advantage of the unprecedented power of DXB's audience. This shift to digital out-of-home (DOOH) with the ability to identify and target specific audiences will facilitate engaging, rich-media campaigns that reach sophisticated and discerning travellers. It will also connect the airport advertising industry to programmatic while increasing advertising revenues for Dubai Airports.
JCDecaux will also co-create with Dubai Airports an open innovation programme to test and develop new ideas by creating a lab for start-up companies.

In 2017, Dubai International retained its position as the world's number one international airport for the fourth consecutive year, with annual passenger traffic exceeding 88.2 million (over 89 million expected in 2018). The airport, which by 2023 will be able to handle 118 million customers per year, will reach a major milestone of welcoming 1 billion passengers by the end of 2018. Dubai Airports' vision to become a destination airport of choice is supporting the strategic vision of the Dubai government, which aims to strengthen the position of the city as an innovation hub while contributing to Dubai's attractiveness as a centre for trade, tourism and commerce. These changes come at a time when the OOH media industry is undergoing a profound transformation with digital disruption leading to an ambitious new future for the sector.
JCDecaux is N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports. With 35 airports currently under concession in the Middle-East, the Group offers a unique premium network reaching 60% of passenger traffic.

HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, said: "Dubai is renowned globally for its spirit of innovation and tireless efforts to be on the leading edge of technological and consumer trends. This new agreement only adds to that reputation by positioning Dubai Airports at the forefront of the airport advertising digital revolution."

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: "As the industry landscape changes, it is important we partner with a company that can align with our future vision as an airport. And that vision is to not only be the biggest international airport in the world, but to be the best. This agreement will elevate engagement and generate revenue to invest in delivering an even better customer experience."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "JCDecaux is delighted to extend its partnership with Dubai Airports. I am very proud of the trust that our partners have placed in JCDecaux to accompany them as they lead the way in civil aviation innovation. The transformation of the airport environment by delivering innovative and state-of-the-art digital advertising solutions will ensure premium visibility for advertisers and their brands while continuously enhancing the passenger's experience. By leveraging the busiest international hub worldwide, we hope to contribute to develop Dubai's international influence."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2017 revenue: €3,493m*, H1 2018 revenue: €1,643m
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good index
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 80 countries
  • Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 13,040 employees

* Restated from the retrospective application of IFRS 15, applicable from January 1st, 2018

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 - agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JCDecaux via Globenewswire
