JCDecaux signs London Borough of Camden bus shelter contract

Paris, February 7th, 2019 - JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, it has signed the bus shelter advertising contract for the London Borough of Camden, with a footprint that covers a large part of central London, including the UK head offices of Google, St. Pancras International (Eurostar station) and the British Museum.

Under the new 10-year contract, JCDecaux will provide Camden with new bus shelters designed by Foster + Partners, including advertising operations and the maintenance of shelters. New premium locations in Camden will include: Tottenham Court Road, Euston Road, High Holborn and New Oxford Street.

JCDecaux will digitise bus shelters in the network, installing 84 digital screens across the borough. The Camden award brings the number of digital bus shelter screens JCDecaux operates to 900, making London the largest digital advertising bus shelter network in the world.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "This 10-year contract for bus shelter advertising in Camden is an important win and follows the award of the TfL bus shelter contract and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea advertising concessions. This means that JCDecaux now has the exclusive bus shelter contracts for all central London boroughs - Camden, Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea. This new award strengthens our London portfolio as well as our UK market leadership in digital out-of-home (DOOH). Camden has a rich cultural history and we are delighted to continue our partnership, which started over 20 years ago."

