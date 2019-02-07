Log in
JCDECAUX
JCDECAUX : signs London Borough of Camden bus shelter contract
GL
02/01
RE
01/31
GL
JCDecaux : signs London Borough of Camden bus shelter contract

02/07/2019

JCDecaux signs London Borough of Camden bus shelter contract

Paris, February 7th, 2019 - JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, it has signed the bus shelter advertising contract for the London Borough of Camden, with a footprint that covers a large part of central London, including the UK head offices of Google, St. Pancras International (Eurostar station) and the British Museum.

Under the new 10-year contract, JCDecaux will provide Camden with new bus shelters designed by Foster + Partners, including advertising operations and the maintenance of shelters. New premium locations in Camden will include: Tottenham Court Road, Euston Road, High Holborn and New Oxford Street.

JCDecaux will digitise bus shelters in the network, installing 84 digital screens across the borough. The Camden award brings the number of digital bus shelter screens JCDecaux operates to 900, making London the largest digital advertising bus shelter network in the world.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "This 10-year contract for bus shelter advertising in Camden is an important win and follows the award of the TfL bus shelter contract and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea advertising concessions.  This means that JCDecaux now has the exclusive bus shelter contracts for all central London boroughs -  Camden, Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea. This new award strengthens our London portfolio as well as our UK market leadership in digital out-of-home (DOOH). Camden has a rich cultural history and we are delighted to continue our partnership, which started over 20 years ago."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2018 revenue: €3,619m
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good index
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 80 countries
  • Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 13,040 employees

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 - agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JCDecaux via Globenewswire
