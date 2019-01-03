JCDecaux wins Kansai airports 10 year exclusive digital advertising concession

Paris, 3rd January, 2019 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its Japanese subsidiary MCDecaux (JCDecaux: 85%; Mitsubishi Corporation: 15%) has won the digital advertising concession of Kansai Airports' 10-year contract.

Kansai Airports Group consists of 16 companies, including Kansai Airports, which was established by a consortium with VINCI Airports and ORIX Corporation as its core members. Kansai Airports has operated Kansai International Airport (KIX) and Osaka International Airport (ITAMI) since April, 2016, and Kobe airport since September, 2017.

With this highly premium digital offer, MCDecaux will reach 100% of the 43.8 million passengers (+9% PAX growth in 2017) of both airports KIX & ITAMI.

This first airport contract in Japan covers the design, installation and maintenance of 74 displays, including a network of 85'' digital LCD screens, 2 LED screens at 15m² each and 4 giant lightboxes at 60m² each.

This key contract enables MCDecaux to enter digital airport advertising in Japan. It will complement its existing Street Furniture offer in the 3rd largest advertising market in the world with an unrivalled presence of nearly 7,800 2m² advertising panels installed across 41 Japanese cities (including the 20 largest) and 160 shopping malls.

JCDecaux is number one worldwide in airport advertising with more than 215 airports. Over the past few months, the Group, who already had 11 airports under concession in the Asia-Pacific region - six of which are ranked among the top 10 airports in Asia - has substantially developed this region with seven additional airports: Sydney, Perth, Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown Airports, following APN Outdoor acquisition, and now Osaka and Kansai Airports.

Hideo Ichida, Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (non aeronautical) of Kansai Airports, said: "We are delighted to have secured a deal with MCDecaux, the Japanese subsidiary of the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, JCDecaux, and looking forward to seeing state-of-the-art digital ad screens installed throughout two of our airports - Kansai International Airport and Osaka International Airport. Hopefully, this deal will attract world-class clients we have not partnered with before, and the new ads will provide new and exciting experiences to airport guests."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Kansai Airports as the exclusive digital advertising operator for both Kansai International Airport (KIX) and Osaka International Airport (ITAMI). This first airport contract in Japan, a key milestone for our Japan subsidiary, will complement JCDecaux's airport offer in Asia. It demonstrates once again the experience and outstanding work of our local and international teams to secure the support of the world's largest airports. It also strengthens our aviation hub, covering all the world's major regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. "Shaping a new journey" is Kansai Airports' mission statement; JCDecaux will contribute to their vision with an innovative offer that will benefit passengers as well as advertisers and their brands."

