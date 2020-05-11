JCDecaux : wins a 15-year street furniture advertising contract in Bogota - Colombia

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that, following a competitive tender, its Colombian subsidiary 75% owned by JCDecaux and 25% owned by Caracol Television, has won the 15-year street furniture contract for the Colombian capital, Bogota (the largest city in the country, with 11 million inhabitants).

This contract covers the design, installation, operation and maintenance of more than 6,000 street furniture displays that provide a public service: bus shelters, smart digital city information panels to enhance the cultural and tourist appeal of Bogota - with maps, information, local route guidance,

etc - and bus stops, all tailored to beautify the city. As their installation will take place from 2021 to 2024, JCDecaux will start by commercializing the 3 310 faces of the existing bus shelters in July 2020.

The conception of these products, based on strong environmental values, optimises their energy performance while ensuring responsible operations throughout the contract. Some bus shelters will be equipped with photovoltaic roofs and LED technology to reduce electricity consumption by up to 60%. The choice of resistant to corrosion and recyclable materials, such as steel, aluminium or glass, will guarantee a durable quality. Finally, JCDecaux fleets will consist of vehicles with low environmental impact. By proposing its most innovative solutions, JCDecaux reaffirms its commitment to improving the quality of life in the city, in line with Bogota´s mission to become one of the most sustainable Capital in the region.

With this contract, JCDecaux will operate more than 3,300 street furniture advertising faces in Bogota and more than 5,200 in Colombia. The Group continues to strengthen its position as the number one advertising street furniture company in the country, the third largest advertising market in Latin America, offering advertisers an unrivalled and national presence across 8 major cities in the country in street furniture, in addition to its portfolio of billboards (over 105 displays) and a presence in Bogota International Airport.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: 'We are very proud to have been chosen by the Capital and largest city in Colombia, Bogota, as its partner for its street furniture programme. The city and its inhabitants will benefit from high-quality and durable bus shelters and highly innovative services such as smart digital city information panels. By delivering premium sites with even broader coverage, we are able to meet the needs of brands and their communication strategies as well as the expectation of Bogota.

As the N°1 in street furniture in Colombia, our subsidiary has a key strategic position in the country. This contract will strengthen our presence in the biggest cities in Latin America, including São Paulo, Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Santiago and now Bogota as well as our position as Latin America's N°1 for outdoor advertising.'