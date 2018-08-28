Log in
News

JCDecaux : wins advertising street furniture contract in Perpignan

08/28/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

JCDecaux wins advertising street furniture contract in Perpignan

Paris, August 28th, 2018 - JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has won, following a competitive tender, the 10-year advertising street furniture contract for the city of Perpignan (population: 117,000).

The contract, which was previously held by a competitor, covers the design, installation, upkeep, operation and maintenance of 195 bus shelters, 120 2m² city information panels (including 35 digital panels), 50 8m² city information panels, and 35 free standing panels, for a total of 733 outdoor advertising spaces in all.

Under the new contract, JCDecaux is to equip the city of Perpignan with the latest generation of digital street furniture, ensuring optimum visibility for both municipal information and brand advertising campaigns via 86-inch, full-HD LCD screens. Positioned in strategic spots across the town, these will enable real-time, contextualised and geolocated communications, by ensuring dynamic content and limitless creative possibilities, for the greater benefit of the city, as well as brands, citizens, and tourists.

In addition, 31 bus shelters are to be equipped with four USB ports each, while 45 of them will be fitted with solar panels. The street furniture also has the capability to integrate WiFi hotspots and host mobile operators' 4G small cells to enhance their networks' performance and prepare for the roll-out of 5G.

The elegant and discrete street furniture units have been designed by Lord Norman Foster, Philip Cox, Gae Aulenti and JCDecaux, depending on the equipment, and are tailored to suit the city's aesthetics, blending in easily with Perpignan's urban landscape.

JCDecaux's solution also satisfies stringent environmental requirements. The furniture is developed in accordance with eco-design principles and ensures optimum energy-saving performances, notably via LED technology, reducing electricity consumption by up to 60%. Energy requirements will be fully covered by the purchase of renewable electricity certificates. Finally, the decision to use fine and recyclable materials, such as steel, aluminium and glass, will guarantee quality of service for the duration of the contract.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are very proud to have won back this historic market after 11 years of absence. In renewing its trust in our services, the city of Perpignan has further endorsed JCDecaux's strategy when it comes to innovation, particularly on the digital front and sustainable development. As a committed partner with strong local roots, we have demonstrated our attachment to the capital of the Pyrénées-Orientales region by playing an active role in its economic development, by creating jobs and, with this latest contract in particular, providing innovative, aesthetic furniture to ensure a more welcoming, comfortable, accessible and harmonious urban environment.
As the number one outdoor advertising company in France and worldwide, we actively strive to deploy the most innovative technologies and creative new concepts to the benefit of cities, citizens, advertisers and brands."   

  
Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2017 revenue: €3,493m*, H1 2018 revenue: €1,643m
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 80 countries
  • Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 13,040 employees

* Restated from the retrospective application of IFRS 15, applicable from January 1st, 2018

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 - agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JCDecaux via Globenewswire
