JCDECAUX SA

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
07/14 04:36:28 am
15.51 EUR   -1.34%
04:09aJCDECAUX : has sold 25% of Russ Outdoor
GL
07/13JCDECAUX : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
07/09JCDECAUX : improves urban life with its new Natural Cooling bus shelter
GL
JCDecaux : has sold 25% of Russ Outdoor

July 14th, 2020

JCDecaux has sold 25% of Russ Outdoor

Paris, July 14th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced the sale of its 25% minority stake held by its subsidiary JCDecaux CEE, in ROOH B.V., the holding company of Russ Outdoor activities in Russia to Stinn, current main shareholder of ROOH B.V.

After the exit of the minority shareholders of ROOH B.V. last October and given the uncertainty surrounding the consolidation of the Russian’s OOH media market post‑Covid‑19, JCDecaux had the opportunity to exit at a price of RUB2.56bn, c. €32m (11.2x 2018 EBITDA multiple).

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2019 revenue: €3,890m
  • Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 13,210 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings
  • 1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Corporate Communications: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Attachment

Financials
Sales 2020 2 944 M 3 338 M 3 338 M
Net income 2020 19,0 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 153 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 3 346 M 3 803 M 3 794 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 12 076
Free-Float 35,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre Niox-Chateau Vice President-Information Systems
