JCurve : Business Update

20 March 2020

JCurve Solutions Business Update

JCurve Solutions (ASX: JCS) today provides an update on the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a general business update.

Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has resulted in a significant and ongoing dislocation at all levels of the Australian and world economy. We at JCS are not immune to this but our business is well established to continue providing our existing customers with the highest level of service and support. This is our commitment; to continue serving our customers at this highest level.

The Company has enacted a number of measures to protect our employees, partners and customers:

Enacting our Business Continuity Plans. All our employees in Singapore and Philippines are working from home. In Australia, our employees are encouraged to work from home where possible and we are monitoring the situation closely and advice or direction from all levels of Government;

Ceasing all international travel and all but essential domestic air travel;

Conducting all customer and prospect meetings remotely by video conference unless it is critical that an onsite meeting is required;

Ceasing all JCurve Solutions hosted events;

Ceasing attendance by our employees at conferences, trade shows, and events; and

Ongoing and regular communication with employees regarding awareness of good hygiene, workspace sanitation and social distancing practices.

JCS CEO Stephen Canning said "These times are uncertain. There is no question. But we at JCS are focused on our staff, our clients and our community. Our uppermost thought is for the health and wellbeing of all our stakeholders at this time. It is important to note that our business continues uninterrupted whether that be from our offices in Chatswood, Metro Manila or Singapore or from the homes of our staff. We continue to focus on delivering an exceptional service that assists our customers in running their businesses."

JCurve Solutions remains in a strong financial position

JCurve Solutions has strong annual recurring revenue streams exceeding $7m, as well as a strong cash balance of $3m as at the end of February 2020 which is expected to be materially similar as at 30 June 2020.