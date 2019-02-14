Log in
JCURVE SOLUTIONS LTD

(JCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
0.025 AUD   -16.67%
JCurve : Appendix 4D 31 December 2018

02/14/2019 | 11:47pm EST

15 February 2019

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By E-Lodgement

JCurve Solutions' achieves revenue growth and continues investment both organically and via acquisition aimed at delivering long term shareholder growth

  • Revenue growth of +3% from organic growth in 1HY2019

  • $0.1m EBITDA loss for 1HY2019 ($0.1m loss 1HY2018)

  • $0.9m cash outflows from operating activites reflects the seasonality of business particularly in the working capital needs of the business

  • Acquisition of the Spectrum Partner Group during 1HY2019

Results for Announcement to the Market

The operating results for the half year to 31 December 2018 are shown with comparisons to the previous corresponding period, being the half year ended 31 December 2017.

Half Year ended 31 December 2018 $

Half Year ended 31 December 2017 $

Percentage increase / decrease over previous corresponding period

Revenue

5,167,597

5,027,718

3% increase (*)

Loss before depreciation (EBITDA)interest, taxation, and amortisation

(117,980)

(125,730)

6% decrease (*)

Net (loss)/profit after tax

(208,945)

393,427

Not applicable

(Loss)/profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(208,945)

393,427

Not applicable

Net (loss)/profit for the period attributable to members

(208,945)

393,427

Not applicable

* improvement on comparative period

Dividends

No dividends were paid during the half year period ending 31 December 2018. The Board advises that at this stage while it continues investigating expansion and diversification opportunities and investing in research and development activities, it does not intend to declare a final dividend.

At this stage the Board does not intend to declare a final dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2019. The Board will consider reinstating the dividend policy in the future.

Net Tangible Assets / Earnings Per Share

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

Net tangible assets per ordinary share for continuing operations

0.39 cents

0.64 cents

Basic (loss)/profit per ordinary share for continuing operations

(0.06 cents)

0.12 cents

Entities over which control has been gained

On 17 December 2018, JCurve Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of the Group purchased all of the business and assets of Spectrum Partner Group Pte Ltd. Please refer to note 16 of the 31 December 2018 Half Year Report for further details on the contribution of the acquisition to the Half Year result.

Independent Auditor's Review Report

The information outlined above is presented in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A and the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act). The Appendix 4D is based on the reviewed Half Year Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2018. The Independent Review Report is included in the Half Year Report.

Accounting Policies, Estimation Methods and Measurements

JCurve Solutions has prospectively adopted AASB 9 from 1 July 2018, which resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the financial statements in relation to expected credit losses. Refer to notes 1 of the 31 December 2018 Half Year Report for further details on JCurve Solutions' new accounting policy.

Explanation of Result

Please refer to the Directors' Report - Review of Operations included in the Half Year Report, for the explanation of the result for the half year period ending 31 December 2018.

Yours faithfully

Bruce Hatchman Chairman

Disclaimer

JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 04:46:05 UTC
