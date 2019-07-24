JCurve : Asian Expansion Strategy Update

25 July 2019
Manager of Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
By E-Lodgement
Asian Expansion Strategy Update
JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) is pleased to announce, in line with its previously advised strategy of accelerating growth in Asia, that JCS has incorporated JCurve Solutions Philippines Inc (JSP) and entered into an office lease in Bonifacio Global City, Manila.
JCS has over the past 18 months had a service outsource agreement with a Manila-basedthird-party provider, who provided support and professional services implementation resources to JCS. The resources have now been successfully transitioned to employment by JSP which assists with the expansion of the JCS delivery centre of excellence and also assists to lower the cost base of our operations. In addition to the direct employment of the resources, a number of employees have been, and will be, directly recruited into the JCurve Solutions Philippines team.
Stephen Canning, CEO of JCurve Solutions explained: "This is a very important step for JCS as the business continues to accelerate growth opportunities across our three core strategic priorities, which are to:
-
Rapidly grow our Asia operations;
-
Grow our Oracle NetSuite ERP practice in Australia; and
-
Grow our Riyo business at a faster pace."
Mr Canning continued by saying "We are confident that building our own JCS managed and operated delivery centre of excellence will further allow us to control our own destiny as we continue to move up market into larger ERP projects. We will continue to build a high-performing team that delivers an exceptional standard in service delivery for customers to support a platform for further growth in both Asia and Australia, whilst at the same time obtaining operational efficiency gains within our cost base".
With Oracle NetSuite also having professional services offices in the Philippines, it makes JCurve Solutions Philippines a natural selection base for JCS' growing operations with an exceptional and experienced talent pool available in this region.
As part of our continued focus on growth, both organically and through carefully selected acquisitions within Asia, the JCS CEO, Stephen Canning will be relocating to Singapore from August 2019. Mr Canning's overall responsibilities as CEO remain unchanged.
JCurve Solutions' Australian operations are well established in the Australian market with an experienced executive management team in place to continue building on its success as the largest NetSuite partner globally in terms of the number of ERP customers. JCS is committed to continuing to invest to grow our Australian operations, as well as achieving significant growth across Asia.
Arthur Fernandez, General Manager of JCS Asia explained "The presence of our CEO in Asia, shows our customers, our partners and the market generally how serious we are about growing faster in Singapore and across Asia. We have been building a healthy pipeline of new business prospects since integrating Spectrum Partner Group into JCurve Solutions and are currently exploring several exciting prospective partnership opportunities."
Bruce Hatchman, Chairman of JCurve Solutions explained: "As well as expanding our Oracle NetSuite solution offering following the acquisition of the Spectrum Partner Group in December 2018, we are exploring other M&A opportunities in Asia related to the acquisition of Product IP. These opportunities are in line with our diversification strategy and the relocation of the JCS CEO to Singapore will provide further impetus to this strategic initiative. We have assessed particularly strong overall growth opportunities within the Asian market for our portfolio of solutions which will complement anticipated growth from our Australian operations.
For and on behalf of the Board
Bruce Hatchman
Chairman
About JCurve Solutions:
JCurve Solutions is a trusted technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS leverage the power of cloud technology solutions to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their businesses performance and grow into even more successful companies. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.
Disclaimer
JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 03:24:01 UTC