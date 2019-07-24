JCurve : Asian Expansion Strategy Update

25 July 2019

Asian Expansion Strategy Update

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) is pleased to announce, in line with its previously advised strategy of accelerating growth in Asia, that JCS has incorporated JCurve Solutions Philippines Inc (JSP) and entered into an office lease in Bonifacio Global City, Manila.

JCS has over the past 18 months had a service outsource agreement with a Manila-basedthird-party provider, who provided support and professional services implementation resources to JCS. The resources have now been successfully transitioned to employment by JSP which assists with the expansion of the JCS delivery centre of excellence and also assists to lower the cost base of our operations. In addition to the direct employment of the resources, a number of employees have been, and will be, directly recruited into the JCurve Solutions Philippines team.

Stephen Canning, CEO of JCurve Solutions explained: "This is a very important step for JCS as the business continues to accelerate growth opportunities across our three core strategic priorities, which are to:

Rapidly grow our Asia operations;

Grow our Oracle NetSuite ERP practice in Australia; and

Grow our Riyo business at a faster pace."

Mr Canning continued by saying "We are confident that building our own JCS managed and operated delivery centre of excellence will further allow us to control our own destiny as we continue to move up market into larger ERP projects. We will continue to build a high-performing team that delivers an exceptional standard in service delivery for customers to support a platform for further growth in both Asia and Australia, whilst at the same time obtaining operational efficiency gains within our cost base".

With Oracle NetSuite also having professional services offices in the Philippines, it makes JCurve Solutions Philippines a natural selection base for JCS' growing operations with an exceptional and experienced talent pool available in this region.

As part of our continued focus on growth, both organically and through carefully selected acquisitions within Asia, the JCS CEO, Stephen Canning will be relocating to Singapore from August 2019. Mr Canning's overall responsibilities as CEO remain unchanged.

JCurve Solutions' Australian operations are well established in the Australian market with an experienced executive management team in place to continue building on its success as the largest NetSuite partner globally in terms of the number of ERP customers. JCS is committed to continuing to invest to grow our Australian operations, as well as achieving significant growth across Asia.