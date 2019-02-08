JCurve : Unlisted options expiring on 31 March 2019

8 February 2019
Unlisted options expiring on 31 March 2019
JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) advises that the following options are due to expire as follows:Option Type UnlistedNumber of options Exercise Price Expiry Date
8,928,571
$0.000001
31 March 2019
It is noted that these options automatically vest when the Share price reaches 15.0c for 10 consecutive Trading Days over the course of the option period. This vesting condition has not been met to date.
Any participant wishing to exercise their options, assuming the options vest prior to expiry, must forward a completed option exercise form and payment prior to 5.00pm (WST) prior to the expiry date.
For and on behalf of the Board,
Mr David Franks
Company Secretary
For more information contact: David Franks
Company Secretary JCurve Solutions Limited Tel: +61 2 9299 9690
About JCurve Solutions:
JCurve Solutions is a trusted Australian technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS utilise the power of the cloud to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their performance and grow into great businesses. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.
