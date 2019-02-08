Log in
JCURVE SOLUTIONS LTD (JCS)
JCurve : Unlisted options expiring on 31 March 2019

02/08/2019 | 02:45am EST

8 February 2019

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By E-Lodgement

Unlisted options expiring on 31 March 2019

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) advises that the following options are due to expire as follows:Option Type UnlistedNumber of options Exercise Price Expiry Date

8,928,571

$0.000001

31 March 2019

It is noted that these options automatically vest when the Share price reaches 15.0c for 10 consecutive Trading Days over the course of the option period. This vesting condition has not been met to date.

Any participant wishing to exercise their options, assuming the options vest prior to expiry, must forward a completed option exercise form and payment prior to 5.00pm (WST) prior to the expiry date.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Mr David Franks

Company Secretary

For more information contact: David Franks

Company Secretary JCurve Solutions Limited Tel: +61 2 9299 9690

About JCurve Solutions:

JCurve Solutions is a trusted Australian technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS utilise the power of the cloud to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their performance and grow into great businesses. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.

Disclaimer

JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:44:05 UTC
