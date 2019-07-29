JCurve : Webinar Presentation

The information outlined in this webinar presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by JCurve Solutions Limited ("the Company") and is delivered for informational purposes only.
The Company has prepared the Presentation Materials based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No attempt has been made to independently verify the information contained in this Presentation. The Presentation does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees, or advisors give, has given or has the authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisors (all such information being referred to as "information") and liability therefore is expressively disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss howsoever arising from
the use of this Presentation. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.
This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice or recommendations by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgement, analysis and assumption and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.
This Presentation may contain "forward looking statements". Where the Company expresses or implies an extension or belief as to future events or results such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have reasonable basis. However, "forward looking statements" are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such "forward looking statements". The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws.
All forward looking statements, forecasts and projections contained in this Presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
JCURVE SOLUTIONS SUMMARY OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 29 JULY 2019
Our Company Financial
Cash Balance
Performance FY2019
$4.5M
$4.8M
Our preliminary unaudited statutory results are in line with January 2019 guidance released
as at 30 June 2018
as at 30 June 2019
Measure
FY2018 Actual
FY2019 Updated Guidance
FY2019 Preliminary Unaudited Result (**)(***)
Sales Income (*)
$12.6 M
Range: $13.0 M to $14.0 M
$12.3 M
Revenue
$11.9 M
Range: $12.0 M to $13.0 M
$12.6 M
EBITDA
$1.0 M
Range: $0.7 M to $0.9 M
$0.8 M
NPBT
$0.9 M
Range: $0.5 M to $0.7 M
$0.6 M
Not revenue as per the accounting standards and not reported in the statutory financial results (**) The preliminary results outlined above are still subject to year-end audit
(***) R&D is expensed as incurred under the Company's accounting policies. The above results include $0.4 million of expensed R&D salaries and wages
JCURVE SOLUTIONS INVESTOR PRESENTATION JULY 2019
5
