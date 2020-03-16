JD BANC : OTC Markets Group Welcomes JD Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB), the parent company of JD Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JD Bancshares upgraded to OTCQX from Pink® market.

JD Bancshares begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JDVB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Bruce W. Elder, President and CEO said "We are excited to upgrade JD Bancshares, Inc. to the OTCQX® Best Market and look forward to having greater visibility to the investing public. The Company has served the southwest Louisiana market since 1947 and while we are well known in our local footprint, we look forward to telling our story and introducing JD Bank to a broader audience."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-jd-bancshares-inc-to-otcqx-301023143.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.