Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM (JD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 12/26 02:45:41 pm
20.3400 USD   +2.99%
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Pfizer, Bombardier, Nissan
11/19China's JD.com feels pressure as sales of big ticket items slow
RE
11/14JD.COM INC(ADR) : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's JD.com Plans $1 Billion Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 01:32pm CET

By Shan Li

BEIJING -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com announced a $1 billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential sexual-assault charges against the company's chief executive.

Wednesday's announcement of the buyback plan comes just a few days after authorities in Minneapolis declined to charge JD.com Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong in a sexual-assault case that arose in August.

JD.com's American depositary receipts have plunged 52.3% in the past year, closing at $19.75 on Monday. The buyback program is worth about 3.5% of the company's market capitalization, and the company said it would be completed over the next 12 months.

Shares of JD.com and other Chinese tech companies have been battered this year as investors fret about slower economic growth in China, tightening government regulations and the trade battle with the U.S.

Both e-commerce rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. are down more than 23% this year. Tencent, which faced a regulatory stranglehold on new videogames for most of the year, spent more than a month this year buying back its own shares.

Compared with competitors, JD.com has fared worse in recent months as the company dealt with the fallout from the Aug. 31 arrest of Mr. Liu in Minneapolis on suspicion of rape. On Friday, prosecutors said they were declining to press charges. Mr. Liu has consistently denied all wrongdoing, and prosecutors said he acknowledged having consensual sex with his accuser.

Mr. Liu controls nearly 80% of JD.com's voting shares and the board cannot meet without him unless he recuses himself.

With the sexual-assault charges gone, JD.com still has to contend with China's weakening economy, which has depressed consumer demand for big-ticket items such as appliances. Its heavy investments into research and development have squeezed margins. Last month, the company reported that its active customer accounts fell from the preceding quarter for the first time since it went public in 2014.

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM -6.31% 19.75 Delayed Quote.-52.32%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.46% 310.6 End-of-day quote.-23.84%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
01:32pChina's JD.com Plans $1 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
11:01aJD Announces US$1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program
GL
12/24JD launches P2P online lending products
AQ
12/24JD launches P2P online lending products
AQ
12/24JD COM : JOY Celebrates in the Holidays with Hello Kitty
PU
12/22JD COM : chief Richard Liu not to face sexual assault charges
AQ
12/22WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12/22JD COM : chief Liu Qiangdong will not face rape charges
AQ
12/22JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
12/21THE LATEST : Attorney: Woman plans to sue Liu, company
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 458 B
EBIT 2018 1 167 M
Net income 2018 -135 M
Finance 2018 21 772 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 109,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 195  CNY
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-52.32%30 324
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-23.51%343 523
EBAY-30.74%25 592
SHOPIFY INC (US)17.92%13 188
MERCADOLIBRE-18.16%12 953
RAKUTEN INC-31.32%10 078
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.