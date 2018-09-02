Log in
JD.COM (JD)
JD com : CEO released after U.S. arrest; firm says he was falsely accused

09/02/2018 | 12:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Richard Liu, founder and CEO of JD.com, leaves Great Hall of the People after NPC session in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The founder and chief executive of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, Richard Liu, was arrested in the U.S. state of Minnesota on a charge of criminal sexual conduct and later released, a county sheriff's department jail roster showed.

The charge against Liu, 45, was made just before midnight local time on Friday, and he was released just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff website. It showed Liu was "released pending complaint".

JD.com in a statement on Sunday said Liu, whose Chinese name is Liu Qiangdong, was falsely accused.

"During a business trip to the United States, Mr. Liu was questioned by police in Minnesota in relation to an unsubstantiated accusation," the company said.

"The local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim against Mr. Liu, and he was subsequently able to resume his business activities as originally planned," it said.

The company did not immediately provide further details, and Liu could not immediately be reached by Reuters.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell in BEIJING and Kane Wu in HONG KONG; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 468 B
EBIT 2018 3 098 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Finance 2018 21 021 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 717,24
P/E ratio 2019 81,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 314 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 284  CNY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-24.43%45 904
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING1.50%463 491
EBAY-8.29%34 248
SHOPIFY INC (US)44.23%15 446
MERCADOLIBRE8.82%15 120
RAKUTEN INC-18.59%10 970
