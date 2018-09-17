JD.com CEO to no longer attend China AI forum after allegation of rape

Liu was arrested on Aug. 31 in Minnesota and was released the following day without charge and without paying bail, but remains under investigation by U.S. police. He has, through his lawyers, denied any wrongdoing and returned to work in China.

A spokeswoman for the e-commerce giant said Liu would not attend the forum but did not elaborate on the reason why. The event will run from Monday to Wednesday.

Since returning to China, Liu has appeared at small signing events on behalf of the company but is yet to attend a high-profile public event.

The Shanghai forum is hosted by China's National Development and Reform Commission as well as its industry and cyberspace ministries, and is aimed at showcasing China's growing prowess in artificial intelligence.

Other guests include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Jack Ma and Tencent Holdings Ltd Pony Ma as well as Baidu Inc CEO Robin Li.

