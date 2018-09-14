JD com : Carl F. Bucherer Opens Exclusive Flagship Store on JD.com, Chinese Customers to …

Log in
09/14/2018 | 10:28am CEST

As the market for luxury goods in China continues to grow, more and more international brands are finding a partnership with China's largest retailer, JD.com, to be the best way of tapping into this lucrative opportunity.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Carl F. Bucherer this week became the latest in a string of international brands to open an official flagship store on JD. The move marks the iconic haute horlogerie - roughly translated as the 'high-art of watchmaking' - company's first entry into the Chinese market.

'As part of Carl F. Bucherer's expansion into China, it is important for us to have a strong e-commerce presence in addition to opening brick-and-mortar retail stores across the country,' Sascha Moeri, CEO of Carl F. Bucherer said. 'Our new official online store on the JD platform will help us to make this a reality.'

'JD's commitment to innovative and high-quality products has allowed them to build a dedicated user base of discerning consumers who care passionately about authenticity and quality, which is perfectly aligned with our values and target customer base,' Moeri said. 'We are delighted at this opportunity to provide our elegant timepieces to the vast numbers of high-end consumers on JD.com and we are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership in the coming years.'

As part of the cooperation, Carl F. Bucherer will also produce a special edition ScubaTec watch exclusively available on JD.com.

'JD is honored to be Carl F. Bucherer's e-commerce platform of choice for its first entry into the Chinese e-commerce market,' said Belinda Chen, General Manager of JD Watch. 'JD's customers care most about the quality and authenticity of the goods on our platform, which makes this partnership such a good match. I am confident our users will greatly appreciate the access to Carl F. Bucherer's catalogue, which marks a significant expansion of the fine Swiss timepieces available on JD.'

JD's selection of Swiss luxury watches have proved to be a hit among high net worth users on the JD.com platform. Carl F. Bucherer watches will be available on the platform in addition to offerings from other leading Swiss watchmakers including Chopard and H. Moser & Cie.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:27:04 UTC
