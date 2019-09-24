JD com : Classic American Clothing Brand Brooks Brothers Launches Official Flagship Store …

Sep 25, 2019

Classic American Clothing Brand Brooks Brothers Launches Official Flagship Store on JD.com

The USA's oldest clothing brand and retailer, Brooks Brothers has launched an official flagship store on JD.com, China's largest retailer, online or offline.

Brooks Brothers joins a host of leading luxury apparel labels choosing JD.com to connect with millions of high-end, fashion-conscious customers in China. The iconic fashion brand will introduce its upcoming fall/winter 2019 menswear collection through its flagship store, taking advantage of JD's position as the most-trusted platform for high-end Chinese consumers.

'Our new flagship store on JD.com is ideally positioned to reach Brooks Brothers' key customer demographics, and is a core part of our China marketing strategy for 2019,' said Lawrence Lam, Managing Director at Brooks Brothers Greater China Ltd. 'With its guarantee of authenticity and commitment to quality service, JD.com offers international brands the best way to build a relationship with China's e-commerce focused fashion consumers.'

'Brooks Brothers is a titan of the American fashion industry, and we're delighted to introduce their iconic collections to discerning shoppers on JD.com,' said Kevin Jiang, President of International Business at JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'Our high-end user base makes JD a uniquely attractive choice for international brands entering the Chinese market.'

Established in 1881 and having dressed U.S. presidents from Abraham Lincoln and FDR to JFK and Barack Obama, Brooks Brothers is arguably America's most iconic fashion brand, as well as its oldest. The brand currently operates over 500 stores in more than 17 countries worldwide, and offers men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories addressing every aspect of its customers' diverse and multi-faceted lives, serving as 'the model for quintessential American style.'

JD.com is well-known for a loyal, high-end consumer base, which is a main target demographic for the luxury industry. Over the years, JD.com has successfully delivered a comprehensive omnichannel luxury experience. It provides premium services such as its JD Luxury Express 'white glove' delivery service, which sees professionally-dressed couriers hand-deliver purchases to consumers' homes, driven by electric cars. A large number of well-known luxury brands from across the world have already established partnerships with JD.com, including Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Armani, and Paul Smith.