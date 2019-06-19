Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM

(JD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Consumers “Trading up” and Seeking Quality Drives Record-breaking 6.18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:09am EDT

Total sales transaction volume during JD.com's June 18 Anniversary Sale ('6.18') reached new heights this year of $29.2 billion. Key drivers leading to breakthrough results with China's largest retailer were new products as well as Chinese consumers' continued interest in and pursuit of higher quality.

New products were a laser focus of JD's retail strategy overall this year. JD has launched an exclusive channel within its platform to socialize and promote these products as well as bring them to market, making them easy for consumers to find, and helping brands strategically reach new consumers. Consumers are also 'trading up' from lower tier cities, showing greater interest in brands similar to consumers in higher tier cities.

Transaction volume growth was twice as high in lower tier cities than the overall growth on JD.com. The percentage of new users from lower tier cities was also much higher than the percentage of new users overall. Two campaigns involved participation from over 100 million users. One was an innovative 'birthday red envelope' campaign, which encouraged and rewarded consumers for sharing on social platforms. Another campaign engaged users to share, vote for and win shared rewards for their cities.

JD has discovered a powerful way to market to Chinese consumers called Consumer-to-Manufacturer (C2M). This initiative employs big data and consumer insights, providing insights to brands to adjust their manufacturing and marketing approaches with the goal of providing consumers with products they want before they even know they want them. Transaction volume of new products and C2M products during 6.18 increased 289% compared with the same period last year. One out of every three monitors sold during this year's 6.18 campaign were C2M products. HP saw a 100% increase in sales of its Zhan 66 laptop, a C2M product, during 6.18.

Several new brands have also launched on JD during 6.18. Most recently, beloved Italian designer brand Prada, as well as Miu Miu and Car Shoe, two sister brands under the Prada Group, launched authorized flagship stores on JD.com. Farfetch also launched a flagship store on JD during the period, enabling JD consumers to access more than 3,000 brands through Farfetch's network of more than 1,000 brand and boutique partners. JD also worked with the world's top hotel brands to empower subscribers of its premium membership program, JD Plus, with exclusive privileges at 15,000 high-end hotels around the world, marking the first time JD Plus benefits can be enjoyed outside of China. During this 6.18, JD sold more than 2.8 million JD Plus memberships.

Technology continues to be key to improving the consumer experience and exceeding expectations during the sales festival. 91% of orders coming from JD fulfillment centers were delivered same-or next-day. During this year's 6.18, JD's smart customer service robot fielded more than 32 million inquiries, of which it solved 90% of those independently, freeing up human customer service for more complicated inquiries.

For more 6.18 sales highlights, please refer to the graphic below.

[Attachment]

* Transaction volume is calculated to include total value of all orders for products and services placed in the company's online platform, regardless of whether the goods are sold or delivered or whether the goods are returned and shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers, and excludes products or services with list prices above RMB100,000 as well as transactions conducted by buyers who make purchases exceeding RMB1,000,000 in the aggregate in a single day (similar to the company's major industry peer GMV definition)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
05:09aJD COM : Consumers “Trading up” and Seeking Quality Drives Record-br..
PU
06/18JD COM : TAOP Partners with JD.com on JD 6.18 Shopping Festival
AQ
06/17JD COM : Prada Partners with JD.com to Expand Digital Presence in China
PU
06/05JD COM : Plus Members Gain Exclusive Benefits at 15,000 Hotels Worldwide
PU
06/04JD COM : Plant-based pioneers JUST to manufacture in Asia for first time with So..
AQ
06/03JD COM : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exch..
PU
06/02JD COM : Mid-year shopping festival off to flying start
AQ
05/30JD COM : Russia's Yandex.Market Teams Up With China's JD.com
AQ
05/30JD COM : Russia's Yandex.Market teams up with Chinese JD.com
AQ
05/29JD COM : to build direct online retailing system for manufacturers
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 557 B
EBIT 2019 5 852 M
Net income 2019 5 672 M
Finance 2019 34 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,29
P/E ratio 2020 43,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 269 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 228  CNY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM30.58%37 434
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING16.66%388 386
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 613
EBAY INC.38.97%31 044
SHOPIFY INC (US)120.91%29 570
MERCADOLIBRE111.32%28 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About