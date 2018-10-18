Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM (JD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 12:36:34 am
23.635 USD   -0.19%
05:48aJD COM : E-Commerce Giant JD.com Enters Parcel Delivery Business
PU
10/17JD COM : Drone Factsheet
PU
10/17JD COM : Worldwide Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JD com : E-Commerce Giant JD.com Enters Parcel Delivery Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:48am CEST

JD.com, China's largest retailer, is opening its leading logistics network up to consumers to send parcels around the country, marking the first entry by an e-commerce company into the parcel delivery business.

JD's new parcel delivery service enables users of the company's app in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to send items intracity and throughout mainland China, using the same fast and reliable delivery service they get when making purchases. The company, which will expand the program to include high value items like luxury products and high-end consumer electronics, as well as more diverse options based on delivery timing, aims to eventually make residential and business deliveries for shippers from anywhere to anywhere within mainland China in the future.

JD is the only large-scale e-commerce company in the world to operate a nationwide in-house logistics network, down to the last mile. The network, powered by the company's proprietary supply chain management technology, is able to deliver over 90% of orders same- or next-day, and reaches 99% of China's population.

The new delivery service includes a range of competitively priced options, including same-day delivery between different cities; same-day intracity delivery; standard next-day or two-day delivery and next-day delivery between cities. All packages are dispatched using JD's network of delivery staff and make full use of JD's logistics advantages. Depending on the delivery option chosen, packages may be sent by high-speed rail or air. Individual shippers can use the same JD app they use for shopping to schedule a pickup by one of JD's full-time logistics staff, and have a parcel delivered thousands of miles away at the speed they choose. They will even be able to select JD's luxury 'white glove' delivery service if they want to make the delivery extra special.

'We are very excited to launch our new delivery service,' said Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics. 'This marks the next step in leveraging the nationwide logistics network that JD has built over the past decade, to expand the range of services available to our users. JD.com is known throughout China for the fastest and most reliable delivery, and we are confident that users will appreciate the convenience of this new service.'

The program has already begun user trials with multiple ways for customers to request pickups. In addition to the JD.com app, shippers can request pickups on a JD Delivery mini program in WeChat, China's largest social network operated by JD's partner Tencent, and a JD 'Delivery Team' WeChat account.

The move is the latest step in JD's strategy to open its technology and infrastructure up to other shippers, businesses and industries-something the company calls 'Retail as a Service,' or RaaS. As a part of that, JD hopes to revolutionize global commerce by connecting the world with its Global Smart Supply Chain. Based on the company's data, the new service will be most in demand by urban professionals who need fast and reliable delivery, including people in the high tech, business and communications fields. In a recent survey, 74% of respondents expressed a desire for high-quality, same-day, intracity delivery service.

JD unveiled the parcel delivery service at its 2018 Global Smart Supply Chain Summit held in Beijing on October 18. Other groundbreaking initiatives announced at the Summit - part of JD's Global Smart Supply Chain Network Strategy - included JD's smart warehouse management system initiative, an expansion of the company's green initiatives, and the formation of a new energy union with 20 industry partners.

Follow JD.com on Twitter to stay up to date on all JD news.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
05:48aJD COM : E-Commerce Giant JD.com Enters Parcel Delivery Business
PU
10/17JD COM : Drone Factsheet
PU
10/17JD COM : Worldwide Factsheet
PU
10/17JD COM : Fresh Factsheet
PU
10/17JD COM : Logistics Factsheet
PU
10/15JD COM : Superdry’s Flagship Store Launches on JD.com
PU
10/11JD COM : Canali and JD.com Bring Premium Italian Tailoring to Chinese Customers
PU
10/11JD COM : Michelin are Seeking a Strategic Cooperation with JD.com
AQ
10/11JD COM : Collects Old Clothes From All Over China to Raise Environmental Awarene..
PU
10/09Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Crash Protection Kicks In For Alibaba And JD.Com 
10/15ALIBABA : Where's The Bottom? - Part II 
10/11JD.Com Poised To Resume Growth In Women's Apparel 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10TECH LUNCH BREAK : Large-caps slump with Nasdaq 100 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 466 B
EBIT 2018 2 309 M
Net income 2018 -56,2 M
Finance 2018 21 370 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 030,88
P/E ratio 2019 69,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 261  CNY
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-41.72%35 011
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%381 179
EBAY-15.95%31 389
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.36%14 387
MERCADOLIBRE-6.33%13 398
RAKUTEN INC-20.59%10 319
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.