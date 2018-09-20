Log in
JD com : Enters South Korea with Opening of Seoul Office

0
09/20/2018 | 04:28am CEST

JD.com, China's largest retailer, is expanding its international footprint with a new office in the center of Seoul's central business district.

The new office will help JD with outreach to South Korean brands that are highly sought-after in China. It will significantly increase the company's procurement power in the region, reducing the threshold for Korean brands to enter the Chinese market and tap JD's more than 300 million customers.

South Korea is one of the most popular countries for cross-border shopping among JD shoppers, particularly for categories like skincare and cosmetics, baby and maternity, food and beverage and health supplements. Order volume for brands including Orion, one of the three largest food companies in South Korea, and beauty and health brands Ryo, AHC and Cheong Kwan Jang, doubled in the first half of 2018 from the same period a year earlier, according to JD.com data.

'More and more Chinese consumers are demanding high-quality products from Korea. Establishing an office in South Korea is a strategic step toward meeting the demand,' said Xiaosong Wang, President of JD.com's fast-moving consumer goods and foods division. 'The office will be an easier point of contact for Korean brands and retailers, and will help local companies leverage the trust JD has built in China to tap this massive market.'

'I am very pleased that JD.com, the largest retailer in China, now has a solid presence in Korea,' said Mr. Heo Duck Jin, Executive Managing Director of Korea International Trade Association (KITA). 'KITA will continue to promote the business cooperation between Kmall24, our online shopping mall, and JD.com to further assist Korean companies to develop their business in China.'

As the first step of expanding its presence in Korea, JD.com organized the largest ever brand recruitment fair in Korea at COEX this week. Over 500 participants from all parts of the local business community participated, while JD.com signed MoUs with Amore Pacific, 11 Street and Orion to continue building on the scope of their partnerships.

The opening of the Seoul office is the latest step in JD.com's international expansion. The company has established a presence in regions including New York, Silicon Valley, Paris, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:27:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 467 B
EBIT 2018 3 098 M
Net income 2018 578 M
Finance 2018 20 672 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 597,30
P/E ratio 2019 67,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 277  CNY
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-35.01%36 853
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-9.15%411 296
EBAY-9.59%33 843
SHOPIFY INC (US)60.67%16 348
MERCADOLIBRE0.13%14 230
RAKUTEN INC-19.44%10 551
