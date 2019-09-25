JD com : Expands Partnership with Camus Cognac, World's Largest Independent Cognac Ho …

Sep 26, 2019

JD Expands Partnership with Camus Cognac, World's Largest Independent Cognac House

Camus Cognac, the world's largest family-run, independent cognac house, has announced an expansion of its partnership with JD.com, China's largest retailer. Under the expanded partnership, in addition to offering several of Camus' premium brands to consumers, JD will work with Camus Cognac to launch exclusive products based on consumer insights into Chinese consumption trends, and leverage its diverse offline resources to help Camus develop innovative marketing programs, in-line with JD's 'Boundaryless Retail' strategy.

JD's analysis of Chinese consumers of imported liquor found that many of them are affluent, in the relatively young 26 to 35 age bracket and curious to try novel products. Based on this, Camus Cognac recently launched a Cognac VSOP gift box on JD. The product features rich flavors and is ideally suited for younger consumers who are interested in exploring new spirits.

Cyril Camus, the fifth-generation owner and president of Camus Cognac said: 'We are thrilled to grow our ongoing partnership and collaboration with JD.com. As Chinese wine and spirit consumers continue to mature in sophistication, I am confident that this partnership represents the perfect match - combining Camus Cognac's relentless drive for the utmost refinement and JD's dedication to an impeccable omnichannel shopping experience.'

'We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Camus Cognac,' said Carol Fung, president of JD FMCG. 'We look forward to leveraging JD's abilities in customer analysis, marketing solutions and technology to increase Camus's brand recognition among Chinese consumers who are passionate about high quality liquor.'

The expanded partnership comes as demand for high quality spirits in China continues to rise. According to industry estimates, the amount of imported spirits consumed in China is expected to grow 20% within four years, rising from a total of 4.4 million boxes in 2018 to as much as 5.3 million boxes in 2022. In 2018, China overtook Singapore for the first time to become the world's second largest buyer of cognac after the US, with over 255 million bottles consumed.