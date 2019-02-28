Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM

(JD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/27 04:00:00 pm
25.97 USD   -2.33%
06:14aJD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
06:06aJD COM : Farfetch and JD.com Expand Strategic Partnership
PU
02:31aJD COM : Smart Supply Chain Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Farfetch and JD.com Expand Strategic Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:06am EST
  • JD.com's Toplife to merge into Farfetch's existing China business
  • Farfetch to gain 'Level 1' access on the JD app
  • JD.com's 300 million customers to have access to more than 3,000 luxury brands through Farfetch's network
  • Win-win collaboration to provide 'Premier Luxury Gateway to China' for luxury fashion brands

LONDON & BEIJING-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), China's largest retailer, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership in order to provide the 'Premier Luxury Gateway to China' for luxury brands.

Under the agreement, Toplife will merge into Farfetch China. In addition, Farfetch will gain a 'Level 1' entry point on the JD.com app, providing JD.com's 300 million customers with instant access to more than 3,000 brands via Farfetch's network of more than 1,000 luxury brand and boutique partners.

The partnership builds on the existing successful relationship between Farfetch and JD.com, started in July 2017. Since then, Farfetch has leveraged JD.com's logistics capabilities in China, as well as JD.com's insights into the behaviors of China's luxury consumers. JD is one of Farfetch's largest shareholders.

Farfetch has strengthened its China business through its agreement to acquire CuriosityChina, a leading integrated marketing and social commerce company. Through this expanded agreement with JD.com, Farfetch will offer the full suite of Farfetch's technology and logistics platform to brands wanting to reach luxury consumers in China, which accounts for significant growth in the luxury industry1.

Luxury is an integral component of JD Fashion. As a key player in China's luxury market, JD has been working directly with luxury brands to offer an end-to-end luxury shopping experience, from customer service to logistics, with luxury warehousing and 'white glove' delivery via JD Luxury Express. It has also pioneered omnichannel luxury partnerships. Several top brands have made their official e-commerce luxury debut with JD. Going forward, JD will continue to expand its direct partnerships with luxury brands.

José Neves, Founder, CEO and Co-Chairman, Farfetch said: 'We are delighted to build on our relationship with JD.com, and bring to market an unrivalled solution for luxury brands to succeed in the Chinese market. We believe our Level 1 access with JD.com 'closes the circle' and will be transformational for the luxury industry's digital landscape in China. With this agreement, and our previous strategic investments in China including our acquisition of CuriosityChina, we now offer luxury brands a one-stop solution to develop their digital strategies in accessing the engaged and sophisticated audience in this important market. Today we mark the launch of what I believe is the Premier Luxury Gateway to China.'

Jon Liao, Chief Strategy Officer of JD.com, said 'This win-win collaboration is a key development in our ongoing relationship with Farfetch. We are combining the best of global and local market expertise in the luxury segment. This is an important step for JD.com in developing its global fashion and luxury ecosystem. In just over a year of operation, Toplife has worked with many of the world's top brands, and has grown to become the platform of choice among China's discerning luxury consumers and brands. Luxury is an integral part of our fashion offering, and we are excited to work together with Farfetch to create the ultimate destination for luxury shopping in China.'

_______________
1 Bain 'Altagamma 2018 Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor - The Future of Luxury: A Look into Tomorrow to Understand Today (November 2018)'

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005311/en/

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 11:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
06:14aJD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
06:06aJD COM : Farfetch and JD.com Expand Strategic Partnership
PU
02:31aJD COM : Smart Supply Chain Factsheet
PU
02/27Go-Jek begins services in Thailand, says Philippine launch to be 'pretty fast..
RE
02/26China's employment stable as race for talent begins
AQ
02/22ALIBABA : CEO rules out layoffs this year
RE
02/21Rakuten, China's JD.com to tie up for unmanned delivery in Japan
AQ
02/19Amazon's China unit in merger talks with NetEase's Kaola - report
RE
02/19JD COM : China's JD.com to lay off 10 percent of senior executives this year
RE
02/16GLOBAL E-COMMERCE SALES WILL SKYROCK : Fitch Solutions
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 458 B
EBIT 2018 1 045 M
Net income 2018 -333 M
Finance 2018 18 460 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 229,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 191  CNY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM24.08%37 250
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.90%476 473
EBAY INC.33.17%34 198
SHOPIFY INC (US)33.64%20 426
MERCADOLIBRE52.53%16 702
RAKUTEN INC23.00%11 035
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.