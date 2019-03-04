JD com : Harnesses AR Technology to Improve Childhood “Stranger-danger” Educati …

JD.com, China's largest retailer, is using its advanced technology to bring augmented reality (AR) features to a picture book that teaches children how to interact safely with strangers. The new AR book is based on the popular German children's book 'Ich geh doch nicht mit Jedem mit!' ('I'm not going with everyone!') by Dagmar Geisler, a well-known volume among Chinese parents for the simple and engaging way it educates children about 'stranger-danger.'

The AR storybook is available to anyone who purchases the hard-copy edition and contains four new scenarios that teach children about the potential dangers and safest ways to interact with strangers. Parents and children can use the JD app on their smart devices to quickly scan the book and get easy access to practical, real-life scenarios that fully engage and immerse young readers.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, so too has the reading experience, which has seen traditional paper books supplemented by e-books and, more recently, AR versions. For children, learning has the potential to be enhanced and transformed by cutting-edge AR technologies that make books more interactive and enjoyable.

The issue of missing children remains a serious problem worldwide. Despite investments in education and awareness, much needs to be done both globally and in China, home to an estimated 220 million children under the age of 14. By applying its innovative technologies to create more effective learning resources, JD can make a significant contribution to efforts addressing this issue.

'We are proud to use our technology to tackle this important issue,' said Tony Li, head of AR/VR at JD.

'JD.com has already transformed the way consumers shop in China through our state-of-the-art technologies. We're now helping to transform the way children learn by developing AR-powered educational tools. JD looks forward to continuing to work alongside authors and publishers to ensure the brightest and safest tomorrow for our kids and to shape the future of learning. We will also continue to find innovative ways to bring the AR technologies we develop in our labs to market in the service of our customers and partners.'

JD was an early mover in using AR to enhance the retail experience, online and offline. Innovative tools such as its AR Fitting Room and AR Styling Station offer JD's more than 300 million customers highly immersive and personalized shopping experiences. For instance, the AR Styling Station enables shoppers to virtually try on make-up and other beauty-related products and has proven enormously popular. During the company's annual 6.18 anniversary sales last year, 70% of those who purchased color lenses first used the AR Styling Station to test out how they looked.