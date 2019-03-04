Log in
JD com : Harnesses AR Technology to Improve Childhood "Stranger-danger" Educati …

03/04/2019

JD.com, China's largest retailer, is using its advanced technology to bring augmented reality (AR) features to a picture book that teaches children how to interact safely with strangers. The new AR book is based on the popular German children's book 'Ich geh doch nicht mit Jedem mit!' ('I'm not going with everyone!') by Dagmar Geisler, a well-known volume among Chinese parents for the simple and engaging way it educates children about 'stranger-danger.'

The AR storybook is available to anyone who purchases the hard-copy edition and contains four new scenarios that teach children about the potential dangers and safest ways to interact with strangers. Parents and children can use the JD app on their smart devices to quickly scan the book and get easy access to practical, real-life scenarios that fully engage and immerse young readers.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, so too has the reading experience, which has seen traditional paper books supplemented by e-books and, more recently, AR versions. For children, learning has the potential to be enhanced and transformed by cutting-edge AR technologies that make books more interactive and enjoyable.

The issue of missing children remains a serious problem worldwide. Despite investments in education and awareness, much needs to be done both globally and in China, home to an estimated 220 million children under the age of 14. By applying its innovative technologies to create more effective learning resources, JD can make a significant contribution to efforts addressing this issue.

'We are proud to use our technology to tackle this important issue,' said Tony Li, head of AR/VR at JD.

'JD.com has already transformed the way consumers shop in China through our state-of-the-art technologies. We're now helping to transform the way children learn by developing AR-powered educational tools. JD looks forward to continuing to work alongside authors and publishers to ensure the brightest and safest tomorrow for our kids and to shape the future of learning. We will also continue to find innovative ways to bring the AR technologies we develop in our labs to market in the service of our customers and partners.'

JD was an early mover in using AR to enhance the retail experience, online and offline. Innovative tools such as its AR Fitting Room and AR Styling Station offer JD's more than 300 million customers highly immersive and personalized shopping experiences. For instance, the AR Styling Station enables shoppers to virtually try on make-up and other beauty-related products and has proven enormously popular. During the company's annual 6.18 anniversary sales last year, 70% of those who purchased color lenses first used the AR Styling Station to test out how they looked.

JD.com Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 03:39:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 552 B
EBIT 2019 4 338 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Finance 2019 27 220 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 172,19
P/E ratio 2020 48,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 276 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 200  CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM38.08%39 664
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING34.15%473 492
EBAY INC.33.06%33 988
SHOPIFY INC (US)38.33%20 881
MERCADOLIBRE54.22%20 739
RAKUTEN INC31.84%11 226
