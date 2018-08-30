Log in
JD.com    JD

JD.COM (JD)
My previous session
News 
News

JD com : Partners with Top Hotels in Boundaryless Retail Initiative

08/30/2018

In the newest application of JD's 'Boundaryless Retail' strategy, guests at select hotels across China now have the opportunity to experience products from JD.com, China's largest retailer, from the comfort of their hotel rooms.

Some of the rooms at Wanda, Sheraton, Beijing 5L, Greenland and other hotels will be outfitted with products popular among travelers, including a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, a JD smart speaker or high-performance power banks to charge their devices. The initiative was launched after JD.com found that many of its more than 300 million customers make purchases while traveling, and enjoy the convenience of ordering products with the company's unparalleled same- or next-day delivery service.

If guests enjoy the products during their hotel stays, they can purchase them on JD by simply scanning a QR code in their rooms. The products are then dispatched either straight to the hotel or to the customer's home.

JD's smart speaker, one of China's most popular smart speakers, serves as the perfect personal assistant, providing news, weather, travel and shopping tips, and other assistance during the guests' stays.

'We are thrilled to be partnering with JD.com to realize this exciting retail initiative,' said Bin Wang, Director of Sales and Marketing at 5L Hotel. 'We believe that our guests, who are accustomed to the utmost convenience and comfort, will be delighted to test JD's smart speaker as a personal assistant and an additional way to shop.'

'We know from our customers that they love to take the convenience of JD everywhere they go. Working with hotels is a great way to show how boundaryless retail can make that experience even more seamless.' said Jing Zhou, Director of JD.com's lifestyle business. 'By partnering with top hotel brands across China, we can both enhance the experience of hotel guests and offer more targeted, high-quality exposure for our brand partners.'

'We're very excited that our signature Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush was chosen to kick off this exciting partnership between JD.com and many of the industry's leading hotel chains,' said Cherry Zhang, Senior Director of Health & Wellness, Personal Health, Philips Greater China. 'Philips Sonicare is a leader in oral health care. The JD brand is known throughout China as a guarantee of quality and superior user experience and we are delighted at the opportunity to leverage JD's expertise in China's online and offline e-commerce market.'

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:16:08 UTC
