JD com : Plus Members Gain Exclusive Benefits at 15,000 Hotels Worldwide

China's largest retailer JD.com recently announced that subscribers of its premium membership program, 'JD Plus', will now enjoy exclusive privileges at 15,000 high-end hotels around the world, as part of the leading e-commerce platform's June 18 '6.18' anniversary sales event.

Starting this week, JD Plus members can receive exclusive discounts, lounge privileges, extra loyalty points, and much more from 19 selected global hotel brands, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, AccorHotels, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), and Wanda Hotels and Resorts.

Marking the first time benefits provided by JD's premium membership program can be enjoyed abroad, the new set of member privileges at hotel brands is the latest example of JD Plus' evolution into an elite membership program that offers both e-commerce-related advantages (such as faster accrual of 'JingDou' points that can be exchanged for discounts on the JD platform) and a broad range of cross-industry lifestyle benefits.

The hotel partnerships join other recent additions to JD Plus's lifestyle offerings, including bundled memberships with key partners including Sam's Club, iQIYI, and Zhihu, as well as a constantly growing range of discounts and exclusive offers on travel bookings, restaurant meals, healthcare services, wealth management products, and more.

'With these new partnerships, we are taking the reach of the JD Plus program global and cementing our position as the go-to membership program for the sophisticated Chinese consumer,' said Chunhui Meng, Head of JD Plus. 'This significant expansion of JD Plus's lifestyle-related benefits is the perfect way to reward and retain our most loyal customers as we celebrate JD's '6.18' anniversary.'

'JD Plus members value quality lifestyle and good service, which aligns perfectly with Wanda Hotels and Resorts' mission. We are excited to invite JD Plus members to enjoy our Wanda Club's Gold card benefits,' said Adeline Yong, Deputy General Manager at Wanda Hotels and Resorts. 'We believe JD Plus members will appreciate the luxurious experience and warm service at our hotels and hope they will enjoy their stay with us.'

Among some of the benefits that top hotels will provide as part of the partnership, Wanda Hotels and Resorts will offer its Gold membership benefits to JD Plus members, in addition to executive lounge access; while Le Club AccorHotels will offer JD Plus members triple Rewards when they book and stay at participating Accor hotels. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Rewards Club has an instant upgrade offer for JD Plus members to enjoy Gold Elite member status on a first-come-first-served basis during JD's 6.18 shopping festival period this year. Members can enjoy various hotel benefits across 5,600 hotels from various IHG hotel brands globally, including up to 15% off on room rates, an additional 10% in bonus points, priority check-in, and extended check-out, among other benefits.

Since JD.com became the first e-commerce company in China to introduce a paid membership service in 2016, JD Plus has grown to boast a highly loyal membership of over 10 million. JD Plus members tend to be young and affluent consumers who are willing to pay extra for quality services, making them a highly attractive demographic for brands seeking high value customers. According to data collected by JD, more than 65% of JD Plus members are under the age of 35; nearly 60% live in first and second tier cities; and 89% have earned a bachelor's degree or above.