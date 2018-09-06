Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM (JD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JD com : Premium Membership Program Surpasses 10 Million Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 04:37am CEST

Over 10 million customers of JD.com, China's largest retailer, have joined the company's premium membership program, making the pioneering initiative China's most well-received loyalty program.

Launched in 2016, JD Plus enables faster accrual of JD's 'JingDou' loyalty points, which can be exchanged for products on JD, exclusive discounts on purchases and shipping, and 24-hour customer service. Members also receive benefits from JD's partners, including complimentary VIP membership on iQIYI, China's leading online streaming video platform, bundled memberships between JD Plus and Walmart's Sam's Club and VIP treatment at Narada Hotels.

The growth of JD Plus illustrates rising demand in China for authentic, high-quality products and services. A report released today by Nielsen shows that JD Plus users tend to be fiercely loyal to the JD platform, saying the company outperforms other e-commerce platforms in terms of product quality, fast delivery and reliable after-sales and returns policies. According to JD, the renewal rate of JD Plus members is near 80%.

JD Plus users spend much more money on the JD platform than non-plus members, with many users regularly spending 1,000 RMB monthly or well over this amount.

JD Plus members tend to be young, highly-educated professionals who mostly live in first or second tier cities, relying on the convenience of e-commerce to help manage their busy schedules, Nielsen's report shows. And the main reason members choose to pay for JD Plus is the value for money offered by the program, as well as enhanced user experience and exclusive benefits.

To mark the program's latest milestone, JD has announced a raft of new benefits for members, including coupons or memberships for restaurant meals and takeaway, entertainment services, travel bookings, wealth management products and more.

'JD was the first company to introduce the paying membership model to the Chinese e-commerce market, and we're delighted to see millions of users enjoying the convenience and exclusive benefits offered by JD Plus,' said Chunhui Meng, head of JD Plus.

'As offerings available to JD Plus members expand to areas beyond traditional e-commerce, such as lifestyle and financial services, we will continue to create a retail membership experience that is unmatched in the industry,' she said.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
05:39aJD COM : Case of JD.com’s Liu offers lesson in complying with foreign laws..
AQ
04:37aJD COM : Premium Membership Program Surpasses 10 Million Users
PU
09/05ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating ..
BU
09/05TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : JD.com and Alibaba
AC
09/05JD COM : Chinese e-commerce tycoon part of celebrity tech elite
AQ
09/05JD COM : Chinese e-merchant built fortune on pledge of honesty
AQ
09/05JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
RE
09/05Chinese Billionaire In U.S. Rape Probe -- WSJ
DJ
09/05REPORT : Chinese billionaire Liu accused of felony rape
AQ
09/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (09/05/2018) 
09/05Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/05Big Tech To Testify Before Senate (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/05WALL STREET BREAKFAST : No Relief For Emerging Markets 
09/05JD.com CEO was arrested on rape allegations 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 467 B
EBIT 2018 3 098 M
Net income 2018 630 M
Finance 2018 21 021 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 681,03
P/E ratio 2019 77,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 289 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 282  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-36.50%42 241
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-4.76%442 117
EBAY-7.79%34 436
SHOPIFY INC (US)38.58%15 573
MERCADOLIBRE4.24%15 114
RAKUTEN INC-20.38%10 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.