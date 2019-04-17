JD com : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

JD.com Entering into Definitive Agreements to Invest in Jiangsu Five Star

JD.com, Inc. (the "Company"), China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, has entered into definitive agreements to invest in Jiangsu Five Star Appliance Co., Ltd. ("Jiangsu Five Star"), one of the leading offline retailers of home appliances and consumer electronics in China.

Upon the closing of this transaction, JD will acquire 46% of Jiangsu Five Star's total shares from its existing shareholder Jiayuanchuangsheng Group Co., Ltd (the "Seller") for a total purchase price of RMB1.27 billion with a combination of cash and assumption of the Seller's debt. Following this investment, JD and Jiangsu Five Star will leverage each other's industry expertise and strength to explore new growth opportunities in the area of boundaryless retail strategy and aim to provide consumers with a fully-integrated, smart online and offline shopping experience.

Pursuant to the definitive agreements, JD will also provide a RMB1.03 billion loan to the Seller. The Seller and Jiangsu Five Star will provide JD with certain collateral and investor rights.

