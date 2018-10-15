JD com : Superdry’s Flagship Store Launches on JD.com

Iconic British brand Superdry is expanding its presence in China with the opening of an official flagship store on JD.com, China's largest retailer.

Already enjoying wide popularity in China and among JD's quality-conscious customers, Superdry is now offering a wide range of products on JD.com, including apparel, accessories and footwear, reaching over 300 million consumers. To kick off the new Autumn-Winter season, Superdry has launched a brand campaign called #Super Zao# to celebrate the power of millennials and encourage young people to express their individuality without restrictions. A special micro-film for the #Super Zao# campaign featuring Chinese actor and singer Timmy Xu, Superdry's brand ambassador, has already gone viral. JD and Superdry have also joined forces to launch a JD Super Fans Day which offers a highly unique brand experience for Chinese fans on JD.com through a combination of online and offline activities.

'JD.com is one of the world's most innovative retailers, providing a customizable, best-in-class experience that is shaping the future of shopping. We're excited to be working with them to create a unique, interactive experience for shoppers to discover the exciting world of our brand,' said Eric Hu, General Manager of Superdry China.

'Fusing iconic vintage Americana and high-impact Asian graphic imagery with a British twist, Superdry is a global digital brand designed for attitude not age. Our products, like our customers, are not one-dimensional. Each piece allows you to wear it in your own way and tell your own story.'

'We are honored to welcome the globally recognized Superdry brand to JD.com,' said Victor Hu, President of JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'Superdry is devoted to creating amazing clothes for people through its obsession with design, quality, and fit, and its commitment to relentless innovation. These values resonate powerfully with Chinese consumers, especially young JD customers, and we're thrilled that the brand is now just a few clicks away from hundreds of millions of people in China.'

With Superdry as the latest international fashion brand to join JD.com, the two sides are working to bring a superior shopping experience to Chinese consumers, especially millennials, by leveraging their joint resources and marketing initiatives. Sportswear, streetwear and menswear fashion brands have proven enormously popular on JD.com, with international brands including Boy London and Harley-Davidson joining JD this month. JD launched its menswear festival on September 25, during which sales doubled from the same day last year, with Calvin Klein, HAZZYS, Lacoste, Levi's, and Tommy Hilfiger performing particularly well. On September 11, JD kicked off a Super Category Day for sports products that showcased the surging interest among Chinese consumers for athletic goods. Sales for the category that day exceeded 10 million Chinese yuan in the first 2.5 minutes of the promotion. Sales for the category over the entire day increased 600% as compared with a similar promotion last September.