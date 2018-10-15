Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com    JD

JD.COM (JD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JD com : Superdry’s Flagship Store Launches on JD.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:18am CEST

Iconic British brand Superdry is expanding its presence in China with the opening of an official flagship store on JD.com, China's largest retailer.

Already enjoying wide popularity in China and among JD's quality-conscious customers, Superdry is now offering a wide range of products on JD.com, including apparel, accessories and footwear, reaching over 300 million consumers. To kick off the new Autumn-Winter season, Superdry has launched a brand campaign called #Super Zao# to celebrate the power of millennials and encourage young people to express their individuality without restrictions. A special micro-film for the #Super Zao# campaign featuring Chinese actor and singer Timmy Xu, Superdry's brand ambassador, has already gone viral. JD and Superdry have also joined forces to launch a JD Super Fans Day which offers a highly unique brand experience for Chinese fans on JD.com through a combination of online and offline activities.

'JD.com is one of the world's most innovative retailers, providing a customizable, best-in-class experience that is shaping the future of shopping. We're excited to be working with them to create a unique, interactive experience for shoppers to discover the exciting world of our brand,' said Eric Hu, General Manager of Superdry China.

'Fusing iconic vintage Americana and high-impact Asian graphic imagery with a British twist, Superdry is a global digital brand designed for attitude not age. Our products, like our customers, are not one-dimensional. Each piece allows you to wear it in your own way and tell your own story.'

'We are honored to welcome the globally recognized Superdry brand to JD.com,' said Victor Hu, President of JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'Superdry is devoted to creating amazing clothes for people through its obsession with design, quality, and fit, and its commitment to relentless innovation. These values resonate powerfully with Chinese consumers, especially young JD customers, and we're thrilled that the brand is now just a few clicks away from hundreds of millions of people in China.'

With Superdry as the latest international fashion brand to join JD.com, the two sides are working to bring a superior shopping experience to Chinese consumers, especially millennials, by leveraging their joint resources and marketing initiatives. Sportswear, streetwear and menswear fashion brands have proven enormously popular on JD.com, with international brands including Boy London and Harley-Davidson joining JD this month. JD launched its menswear festival on September 25, during which sales doubled from the same day last year, with Calvin Klein, HAZZYS, Lacoste, Levi's, and Tommy Hilfiger performing particularly well. On September 11, JD kicked off a Super Category Day for sports products that showcased the surging interest among Chinese consumers for athletic goods. Sales for the category that day exceeded 10 million Chinese yuan in the first 2.5 minutes of the promotion. Sales for the category over the entire day increased 600% as compared with a similar promotion last September.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM
10:18aJD COM : Superdry’s Flagship Store Launches on JD.com
PU
10/11JD COM : Canali and JD.com Bring Premium Italian Tailoring to Chinese Customers
PU
10/11JD COM : Michelin are Seeking a Strategic Cooperation with JD.com
AQ
10/11JD COM : Collects Old Clothes From All Over China to Raise Environmental Awarene..
PU
10/09Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
RE
10/08JD COM : Ermenegildo Zegna joins forces with JD.com’s TOPLIFE
PU
10/08JD COM : Word matters
AQ
10/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank deepening ties to ride-hailing firm Grab with $500 million ..
RE
10/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank deepening ties to ride-hailing firm Grab with $500 million ..
RE
09/27JD COM : Joins Forces with Ruyi to Sponsor BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11JD.Com Poised To Resume Growth In Women's Apparel 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10TECH LUNCH BREAK : Large-caps slump with Nasdaq 100 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/04TENCENT : Third Restructuring, Third Time Lucky? 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 466 B
EBIT 2018 2 728 M
Net income 2018 -43,0 M
Finance 2018 21 370 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 963,27
P/E ratio 2019 69,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart JD.COM
Duration : Period :
JD.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 264  CNY
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-40.97%33 531
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-14.58%366 230
EBAY-15.95%31 072
SHOPIFY INC (US)33.86%13 663
MERCADOLIBRE-3.57%13 462
RAKUTEN INC-21.33%10 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.