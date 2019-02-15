JD com : and British Fashion Council Join Forces with New Partnership

JD.com, China's largest retailer, and the British Fashion Council (BFC) have signed a three-year strategic partnership that includes support of on-schedule designers and events at London Fashion Week (LFW) and London Fashion Week Men's (LFWM). Additionally, JD.com has been named the exclusive Chinese retailer partner of London Fashion Week.

Building on JD's existing partnership with the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and BFC/GQ Menswear Designer Fund, a key feature of the agreement is helping create a mutually beneficial global platform for designers, global brands and key figures from across the international fashion industry. The partnership will also aim to introduce British and international brands to the increasingly sophisticated Chinese consumer market as well as to increase the visibility of Chinese brands within the global fashion landscape, through collaboration with internationally renowned designers.

'JD.com is a trusted partner of BFC,' said Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council CEO. 'Our new partnership aims to empower emerging designers and make it easier for them to collaborate with more fashion brands in both countries. We hope that this platform will further strengthen cultural exchange, talent integration and intellectual property protection, all of which are crucial aspects of the fashion industry.'

In March 2018, JD Fashion hosted a show in Shanghai to showcase three of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund shortlisted designers and to introduce them to a local audience of retailers, media and industry influencers. The designers were Huishan Zhang, Le Kilt and Rejina Pyo. In September 2018, JD Fashion teamed up with Huishan Zhang as well as Xiao Li and Xuzhi Chen to support their catwalk shows at London Fashion Week.

'We strongly believe that fashion is boundaryless,' said Victor Hu, president of JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'Through this partnership with the BFC, we aim to build new bridges for the exchange of Chinese and international fashion culture, reducing the gap between the fashion industry in China and the rest of the world. Over the next three years, through the BFC partnership, we will continue to make fashion a truly universal language. Not only do JD's more than 300 million customers in China stand to benefit from these efforts, but so will designers, brands, and clients around the world.'