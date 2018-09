Financials (CNY) Sales 2018 468 B EBIT 2018 3 098 M Net income 2018 673 M Finance 2018 21 021 M Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 722,96 P/E ratio 2019 82,02 EV / Sales 2018 0,61x EV / Sales 2019 0,47x Capitalization 307 B Chart JD.COM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JD.COM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 35 Average target price 282 CNY Spread / Average Target 32% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer Chi Ping Lau Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JD.COM -24.43% 45 904 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.50% 463 491 EBAY -8.29% 34 248 SHOPIFY INC (US) 44.23% 15 446 MERCADOLIBRE 8.82% 15 120 RAKUTEN INC -18.59% 10 970