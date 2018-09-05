Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against JD.com, Inc. – JD

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) resulting from allegations that JD.com may have
issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On August 31, 2018, JD.com’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Qiangdong Liu, was arrested in Minnesota for alleged sexual
misconduct. On this news, JD.com’s stock price fell $1.87 per share, or
5.97%, to close at $29.43 per share on September 4, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005942/en/