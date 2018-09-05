Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against JD.com, Inc. – JD

09/05/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) resulting from allegations that JD.com may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 31, 2018, JD.com’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Qiangdong Liu, was arrested in Minnesota for alleged sexual misconduct. On this news, JD.com’s stock price fell $1.87 per share, or 5.97%, to close at $29.43 per share on September 4, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by JD.com investors. If you purchased shares of JD.com please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1408.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
