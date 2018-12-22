What's News : Business & Finance

Log in
12/22/2018 | 08:48am CET

U.S. stocks ended a brutal week on track for their worst month since the financial crisis, the culmination of a fourth-quarter market rout that threatens to halt the longest-ever bull market. The Nasdaq slid into a bear market.

The U.S. economy struck mixed chords as it rounded out the year, with consumer confidence high and households spending, but manufacturers pulling back.

Minneapolis authorities declined to charge JD.com founder Liu Qiangdong in a sexual-misconduct case.

Goldman CEO Solomon made a forceful defense of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with 1MDB.

More than $2 billion of the $12.8 billion that Altria is investing in e-cigarette maker Juul is cash going directly into its workers' pockets.

HNA is in talks to sell Ingram to Apollo Global and is aiming for a price of $7.5 billion, including debt.

China will step up efforts to arrest an economic downturn while easing off its push to hold back debt.

The SEC brought its first enforcement action against a robo adviser, accusing Wealthfront Advisers of misleading clients.

Latest news on JD.COM
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
07:53aJD COM : chief Liu Qiangdong will not face rape charges
AQ
03:36aJD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
12/21THE LATEST : Attorney: Woman plans to sue Liu, company
AQ
12/21Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
RE
12/21JD COM : No US charges against Chinese billionaire in alleged assault
AQ
12/21PROSECUTORS : Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu will face no ch..
AQ
12/12JD COM : Intel set up IoT lab to explore `smart retail` applications
AQ
12/12Indonesia's Tokopedia secures $1.1 billion from Alibaba, SoftBank
RE
12/10China consults on rules for financial holding companies - sources
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 458 B
EBIT 2018 1 167 M
Net income 2018 -135 M
Finance 2018 19 545 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 117,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 209 B
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-49.11%28 506
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-21.64%349 601
EBAY0.00%26 950
MERCADOLIBRE-8.93%13 850
SHOPIFY INC (US)26.45%13 759
RAKUTEN INC-25.86%10 054
