What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. stocks ended a brutal week on track for their worst month since the financial crisis, the culmination of a fourth-quarter market rout that threatens to halt the longest-ever bull market. The Nasdaq slid into a bear market.

The U.S. economy struck mixed chords as it rounded out the year, with consumer confidence high and households spending, but manufacturers pulling back.

Minneapolis authorities declined to charge JD.com founder Liu Qiangdong in a sexual-misconduct case.

Goldman CEO Solomon made a forceful defense of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with 1MDB.

More than $2 billion of the $12.8 billion that Altria is investing in e-cigarette maker Juul is cash going directly into its workers' pockets.

HNA is in talks to sell Ingram to Apollo Global and is aiming for a price of $7.5 billion, including debt.

China will step up efforts to arrest an economic downturn while easing off its push to hold back debt.

The SEC brought its first enforcement action against a robo adviser, accusing Wealthfront Advisers of misleading clients.