Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD Logistics Head of Strategy: Epidemic Situation Further Promotes Omnichannel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 02:14am EDT

by Ling Cao

Bing Fu, JD Logistics Head of Strategy shared his insights on global supply chain trends. Bearing COVID-19 and the post-pandemic challenges in mind as well as his extensive industry experience, Fu said, 'As the global supply chain is facing unprecedented challenges, omnichannel sales trends are appearing. New consumption demands are constantly emerging, and product lifecycles are shortening. Increased uncertainties caused by emergencies like natural disasters and pandemics even leads to supply chain disruptions.' Fu outlined his opinions at a Webinar held on April 24. Following are his major points.

In recent years, the line between online and offline has become increasingly blurred. In fact, many new channels such as WeChat's mini programs can't be considered exclusively online or offline; omnichannel is the future trend.

During the coronavirus, customers would buy products in any way available. They would immediately turn to online if offline markets cannot meet their demand. 'While COVID-19 is not welcomed, it promotes digitization of consumption, which concurrently drives supply chain upgrade. Only by shortening and digitizing the fulﬁllment process can we increase efﬁciency and access customers faster with increased precision.' Fu added.

Fu summarized the following five supply trend trends for the future:

First, take an integrated inventory approach to manage all sales channels. This is essential to reducing inventory costs.

Second, integrated supply chain planning and optimization.

Third, leverage consumption data to help enterprises design a more efficient supply chain, helping products reach customers faster.

Fourth, leverage big data and smart algorithms to drive supply chain optimization.

Last, use a transparent parcel tracking system to satisfy customers' demands for fast, precise delivery.

Fu also mentioned that JD is partnering with industry leading companies such as LLamasoft and Blue Yonder to provide merchants with end-to-end supply chain optimization services, covering fashion, consumer goods and high-tech.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 09 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 06:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
02:14aJD LOGISTICS HEAD OF STRATEGY : Epidemic Situation Further Promotes Omnichannel
PU
05/07JD COM : LG Electronics to sell RMB 5 Billion Yuan Products on JD.com
PU
05/07JD COM : Growth Rate of JD Delivery Orders Jumped during May Day Holiday
PU
04/30JD COM : Nucleic Acid Test Booking for Groups Covers 31 Cities
PU
04/30JD.com to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 15, 2020
GL
04/30JD COM : Readies Hong Kong Listing
DJ
04/29HEAD OF JD LIVE : Pursuing Both Effective Branding and Strong Sales in 2020
PU
04/29JD COM : Central Supports Donation Campaign for Hospitals
PU
04/29JD COM : CENTRAL in Thailand Supports Donation Campaign for Hospitals
PU
04/29JD COM : Holds ‘Cloud Ceremony' to Celebrate Frontline Employees
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 682 B
EBIT 2020 9 257 M
Net income 2020 7 986 M
Finance 2020 71 162 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 486 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 351,95  CNY
Last Close Price 330,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.32.78%68 647
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.36%527 330
SHOPIFY INC.78.32%84 750
MEITUAN DIANPING1.64%80 960
PINDUODUO INC.44.37%59 941
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.37.17%38 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group