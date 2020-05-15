Log in
JD COM : 1Q2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
PU
JD.com Reports Smaller 1Q Profit as User Base Grows
DJ
JD COM : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
JD com : 1Q2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

05/15/2020 | 12:15pm BST

JD.com, Inc.

Financial and Operational Highlights

May 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentation has been prepared by JD.com, Inc. ("JD" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.

This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company.

Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

This document contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1953, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in this document that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement and involves known

and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this document should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of assumptions, fully stated in the document. The Company also cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

This document also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at our website http://ir.jd.com.

This document speaks as of March 31, 2020. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date.

1

Fragmented Retail Market & Rapid Shift to Online

Robust Growth

… Yet Highly

… With Increasing

… Leading to Significant

in China Retail …

Fragmented ...

Online Penetration ...

Online Growth

China Total Retail

Top 20 Retailers'

China Online Retail

China Online Retail

Market Size (1)

Market Concentration in 2019 (2)

Penetration (3)

Market Size (4)

(RMB Trillions)

(RMB Trillions)

9.8%

China

2012 -19 CAGR

23.6%

18%

20.7%

China

41

43

US

18.4%

32%

30

15.0%

2012 -20E

US

12.6%

CAGR

21

10.8%

48%

6.2%

1.2

2012

2019

2012 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20Q1

2012A

10%

2020 -23E

CAGR

15.1

11.3

2020E 2023E

(1)

(2)

2 (3)(4)

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China, and U.S. Census Bureau. Total retail consumption includes food services. US consumption is translated into RMB using the year-end foreign exchange rates, which were 6.2301 for 2012, and 6.9618 for 2019, respectively.

Source: Euromonitor 2019. Concentration for China retail market excludes pure platform operators.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China. Online retail penetration is calculated as online physical goods consumption divided by total retail consumption.

Source: iResearch, 2019. Market size in terms of GMV.

Larger Growth Potential and Smaller Competitors (vs. US Market)

Top 10 Listed Retailers in China (1)

Top 10 Listed Retailers in US (2)

CAGR

(Net Revenue in US$ bn)

2016-2019

31%

82.9

38.7

22%

13.7

(2)%

13.4

18%

12.2

20%

Alibaba New

10.7

-

Retail Initiatives

8.5

(8)%

7.2

2%

7.1

12%

5.0

1%

CAGR

(Net Retail Sales in US$ bn)

2016-2019

3%

399.8

170.8

29%

111.8

9%

104.5

8%

101.9

0%

101.3

5%

86.6

2%

77.1

4%

72.1

4%

40.1

3%

Market leadership and operating efficiency allow everyday low price and tremendous margin potential, driven by economies of scale in procurement and cost advantage as an online retailer.

  1. Source: company filings. Based on total net revenues for top 10 listed Chinese retailers in FY2019, Alibaba New Retail Initiatives primarily include Intime, Tmall Imports and Hema. The conversion of RMB into US$ is based on the year-end exchange rate which was 6.9618. The CAGR growth rates were calculated based on revenues in RMB.
  2. Source: company filings. Based on retail sales in the United States segments of top 10 listed US retailers, for fiscal year ended Jan 31, 2020 for Walmart and Lowe's, Dec 31,
    3 2019 for Amazon and CVS Caremark, Sept 1, 2019 for Costco, Aug 31, 2019 for Walgreens, Feb 1, 2020 for Kroger, best buy and Target, and Feb 2, 2020 for Home Depot.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Strong Growth Momentum

Net Revenues

Net Revenues Breakdown

(RMB Billions)

(RMB Billions)

34%

32%

2015 - 2019 CAGR

50%

510.7

576.9

YoY 21%

2015 - 2019 CAGR

462.0

416.1

YoY 20%

331.8

362.3

YoY 30%

237.9

258.3

167.9

181.0

130.1

121.1

146.2

108.7

66.2

13.1

20.3

30.5

45.9

12.4

16.1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

Net Product Revenues Breakdown

Net Product Revenues

Net Service Revenues

Net Service Revenues Breakdown

(RMB Billions)

(RMB Billions)

53%

77%

25%

510.7

41%

2015 - 2019 CAGR

416.1

YoY 38%

2015 - 2019 CAGR

66.2

YoY 54%

331.8

45.9

237.9

YoY 10%

YoY 17%

30.5

167.9

130.1

20.3

108.7

16.1

13.1

12.4

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

General Merchandise Revenues

Marketplace and Advertising Services

Logistics and Other Services

Electronics and Home Appliance Revenues

5

Profitability Improving With Scale

GAAP Gross Profit / Fulfilled Gross Profit

(RMB Billions)

14.0%

14.3%

14.6%

15.0%

15.4%

140.0

13.7%

Drivers of Fulfilled Gross Margin (FGM)

8.4%

8.3%

120.0

12.2%

8.2%

6.9%

7.3%

10.0%+

100.0

6.5%

Increasing economies of scale from 1P business

84.4

80.0

5.4%

66.0

60.0

50.8

47.5

+

Fast growth from advertising service business

40.0

35.4

33.9

22.5

22.1

24.9

18.2

12.1

16.8

20.0

9.7

10.1

0.0% +

Improved logistics scale economies

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

Gross Profit

Fulfilled Gross Profit (2)

Gross Margin

Fulfilled Gross Margin

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Margins

(RMB Billions)

3.2%

2.5%

2.7%

Drivers of Margins

1.4%

1.6%

0.9%

2.7%

2.0%

+

Increasing JD Retail operating leverage

0.2%

1.4%

1.9%

0.1%

0.8%

0.7%

+

Reduced losses of third-party logistics service

+

Stabilized Investments in new initiatives

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019Q1

2020Q1

Operating income/(loss) of New Businesses

Operating income/(loss) of JD Retail

Operating Margin of JD Retail

(3)

Operating Margin of New Businesses

Net Margin

  1. Refer to the company's quarterly results for Non-GAAP adjustment.
  2. Fulfilled gross profit is defined as gross profit minus fulfillment expenses.

6 (3) New businesses of the company include technology initiatives, overseas business, logistics services and asset management services provided to third parties, as well as sale of development properties.

Robust Cash Flow Generation

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (1)

Free Cash Flow (1)

(RMB Billions)

(RMB Billions)

29.1

17.7

20.5

18.4

12.4

13.5

3.6

3.8

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2020Q1

Capital Expenditures (1)

17.7

19.5

15.2

13.5

7.1

2.3

0.9

(7.9)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2020Q1

(RMB Billions)

21.4

11.4

Free Cash Flow Characteristics

  • Negative working capital results in operating cash flow greater than net profit

2.9

5.3

4.2

3.2

1.3

1.1

(2.4)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2020Q1

Capital expenditures for development properties,

Other Capex

net of related sales proceeds

Total Capex

  1. Refer to quarterly earnings for more details.

+

-

Development properties as a long-term cash flow positive business

Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by higher than usual Capex of RMB21.4bn, among which, nearly RMB8.9 bn is related to development properties available for sale. In addition, Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by a one-off decrease, see footnote (2)

  1. The company has been conducting a complex settlement process change since the second half of 2017 to settle the marketplace transactions directly through third party payment companies, as required by the regulators. As a result, there was a negative impact to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, due to the decrease in

7 advance from customers for their marketplace purchases and payable to merchants.

Unaudited Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Selected Financial Data of

Continuing Operations (1)

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

(in RMB Thousands)

Net revenues

121,081,059

150,280,602

134,842,785

170,684,038

146,205,209

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

(102,884,323)

(128,134,540)

(114,705,006)

(146,661,279)

(123,648,839)

Fulfillment

(7,963,907)

(8,990,548)

(8,590,896)

(10,817,300)

(10,226,479)

Marketing

(3,600,734)

(5,493,940)

(4,236,536)

(8,006,601)

(4,252,295)

Research and development

(3,464,650)

(3,335,533)

(3,188,751)

(3,190,146)

(3,549,860)

General and administrative

(963,407)

(838,947)

(828,326)

(978,336)

(948,871)

Non-GAAP Income from operations (2)

1,971,932

3,217,457

2,974,945

704,016

3,255,883

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

3,294,365

3,558,935

3,085,885

810,722

2,972,206

ordinary shareholders (2)

Non-GAAP operating margin (2)

1.6%

2.1%

2.2%

0.4%

2.2%

GAAP operating margin

1.0%

1.5%

3.7%

0.3%

1.6%

Non-GAAP net margin (2)

2.7%

2.4%

2.3%

0.5%

2.0%

GAAP net margin

6.0%

0.4%

0.5%

2.1%

0.7%

  1. All periods are presented to reflect the results of continuing operations after JD Digits (formerly known as JD Finance) deconsolidation and JD Logistics cost reclassification.
  2. Non-GAAPadjustment items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business

cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact

8 in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

Supplemental Information

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

Annual active customer accounts

310.5

321.3

334.4

362.0

387.4

(in millions)

Inventory turnover days (1) - TTM

36.5

36.3

35.1

35.8

35.4

Accounts payable turnover days (1) - TTM

57.4

59.4

56.6

54.5

51.7

Accounts receivable turnover days (1) - TTM

3.0

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

Free Cash Flow (2) - TTM

2.2

7.4

15.6

19.5

15.2

(RMB billions)

  1. Refer to public disclosures for definitions of turnover days.
  2. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adding back or subtracting the impact JD Digits related credit products included in the operating cash flow, and less

capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals of long-lived assets. As required by the new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2018, the consolidated statements of cash flows were retrospectively adjusted to include restricted cash in cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-

9 period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows.

Superior Services through Nationwide Logistics Network

Nationwide Warehouse

Rapid Expansion & Best-in-Class

Network & Last-mile Reach

Fulfillment Capabilities

Harbin

Urumuqi

Changchun

Shenyang

Zhangjiakou

Jinzhou

Hohhot

Beijing

Dalian

Tianjin

Yinchuan

Shijiazhuang

Qingdao

Jining

Taiyuan

Handan

Weifang

Jinan

National Customer

Lhasa

Lanzhou

Zhengzhou

Suqian

Zhumadian

Service Center

Luoyang

Zhenjiang

Nantong

Baoji

Xi'an

Hebi

Hefei

Chengdu Xiangyang

Wuxi

Shanghai

Jingzhou

Dazhou

Mianyang Wuhan

Hangzhou

Ningbo

Changde

Ezhou

Zigong

Changsha

Jinhua

Customer Service

Nanchong

Chongqing

Nanchang

Wenzhou

Hengyang

Center

Fuzhou

Guiyang

Xiamen

Liuzhou

Guangzhou

Shantou

Kunming

Foshan

Nanning

Huizhou

Zhongshan

Maoming

Haikou

Cities with fulfillment centers (7)

Cities with front distribution centers (29) Cities with bulky item warehouses (70)

Cities with new front distribution centers built after IPO (23)

Fulfilment

Centers

Front

Distribution

Centers

Warehouses

GFA(2)

Self-built Mega Warehouses

Geographic Coverage

7 cities

29 cities

730+ warehouses

  • 17 million sq.m.

25 projects in 17 cities

Almost all

counties & districts in China

Provide best-in-class customer experience

  1. Map and data as of Mar 31, 2020.

10 (2) Including floor area managed under JDL Open Warehouse Platform.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 11:14:00 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 683 B
EBIT 2020 9 334 M
Net income 2020 8 121 M
Finance 2020 71 550 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 65,9x
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 510 B
