JD com : 2Q2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date. 1 Fragmented Retail Market & Rapid Shift to Online Robust Growth … Yet Highly … With Increasing … Leading to Significant in China Retail … Fragmented ... Online Penetration ... Online Growth China Total Retail Top 20 Retailers' China Online Retail China Online Retail Market Size (1) Market Concentration in 2019 (2) Penetration (3) Market Size (4) (RMB Trillions) (RMB Trillions) 9.8% China 10% 25.2% 2012 -19 CAGR 2020 -23E China 43 18% 20.7% CAGR US 41 18.4% 32% 15.1 30 US 21 15.0% 12.6% 10.8% 2012 -20E11.3 CAGR 48% 6.2% 1.2 2012 2019 2012 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20H1 2012A 2020E 2023E (1) Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China, and U.S. Census Bureau. Total retail consumption includes food services. US consumption is translated into RMB using the year-end foreign exchange (2) 2 (3)(4) rates, which were 6.2301 for 2012, and 6.9618 for 2019, respectively. Source: Euromonitor 2019. Concentration for China retail market excludes pure platform operators. Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China. Online retail penetration is calculated as online physical goods consumption divided by total retail consumption. Source: iResearch, 2019. Market size in terms of GMV. Larger Growth Potential and Smaller Competitors (vs. US Market) Top 10 Listed Retailers in China (1) Top 10 Listed Retailers in US (2) CAGR (Net Revenue in US$ bn) 2016-2019 31% 82.9 38.7 22% 13.7 (2)% 13.4 18% 12.2 20% Alibaba New 10.7 - Retail Initiatives 8.5 (8)% 7.2 2% 7.1 12% 5.0 1% CAGR (Net Retail Sales in US$ bn) 2016-2019 3% 399.8 170.8 29% 111.8 9% 104.5 8% 101.9 0% 101.3 5% 86.6 2% 77.1 4% 72.1 4% 40.1 3% Market leadership and operating efficiency allow everyday low price and tremendous margin potential, driven by economies of scale in procurement and cost advantage as an online retailer. Source: company filings. Based on total net revenues for top 10 listed Chinese retailers in FY2019, Alibaba New Retail Initiatives primarily include Intime, Tmall Imports and Hema. The conversion of RMB into US$ is based on the year-end exchange rate which was 6.9618. The CAGR growth rates were calculated based on revenues in RMB. Source: company filings. Based on retail sales in the United States segments of top 10 listed US retailers, for fiscal year ended Jan 31, 2020 for Walmart and Lowe's, Dec 31, 2019 for Amazon and CVS 3 Caremark, Sept 1, 2019 for Costco, Aug 31, 2019 for Walgreens, Feb 1, 2020 for Kroger, best buy and Target, and Feb 2, 2020 for Home Depot. Financial and Operational Highlights 4 Strong Growth Momentum Net Revenues Net Revenues Breakdown (RMB Billions) (RMB Billions) 34% 32% YoY 27% 2015 - 2019 CAGR 50% 510.7 576.9 YoY 28% 2015 - 2019 CAGR YoY 34% 416.1 462.0 331.8 362.3 308.3 347.3 237.9 242.2 258.3 271.4 167.9 181.0 13.1 20.3 30.5 45.9 66.2 29.2 39.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 Net Product Revenues Net Service Revenues Net Product Revenues Breakdown Net Service Revenues Breakdown (RMB Billions) (RMB Billions) 53% 77% 25% YoY 42% 41% YoY 54% 510.7 2015 - 2019 CAGR 416.1 YoY 20% 2015 - 2019 CAGR 66.2 YoY 23% 331.8 308.3 45.9 167.9 237.9 242.2 20.3 30.5 29.2 39.0 13.1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 General Merchandise Revenues Marketplace and Advertising Services Logistics and Other Services Electronics and Home Appliance Revenues 5 Profitability Improving With Scale GAAP Gross Profit / Fulfilled Gross Profit (RMB Billions) 140.0 120.0 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0.0 13.7% 14.0% 14.3% 14.6% 14.9% 14.7% Drivers of Fulfilled Gross Margin (FGM) 12.2% 8.2% 8.5% 8.3% 7.3% 6.9% 6.5% 10.0%+ Increasing economies of scale from 1P business 84.4 5.4% 66.0 51.2 50.8 47.5 40.3 + Fast growth from advertising service business 35.4 33.9 28.8 22.1 24.9 23.1 16.8 9.7 0.0% + Improved logistics scale economies 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 Gross Profit Fulfilled Gross Profit Gross Margin Fulfilled Gross Margin(2) Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Margins 16.0 (RMB Billions) 11.0 1.6% 2.5% 2.8% 3.1% 6.0 1.4% 2.6% 0.9% 0.2% 2.5% 1.4% 1.9% 1.0 0.1% 0.8% 0.7% -4.0 -9.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019H1 2020H1 Operating income/(loss) of New Businesses(3) Operating income/(loss) of JD Retail Non-GAAP Operating Margin of JD Retail Non-GAAP Operating Margin of New Businesses Non-GAAP Net Margin + + + Drivers of Margins Increasing JD Retail operating leverage Reduced losses of third-party logistics service Stabilized Investments in new initiatives (1) Refer to the company's quarterly results for Non-GAAP adjustment. 6 (2) Fulfilled gross profit is defined as gross profit minus fulfillment expenses. (3) New businesses of the company include technology initiatives, overseas business, logistics services and asset management services provided to third parties, as well as sale of development properties. Robust Cash Flow Generation Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (1) Free Cash Flow (1) (RMB Billions) (RMB Billions) 29.1 27.3 17.7 20.5 12.4 13.5 3.6 3.8 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2020Q2 Capital Expenditures (1) 22.7 17.7 19.5 13.5 7.1 2.3 0.9 (7.9) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2020Q2 (RMB Billions) 21.4 2.9 5.3 4.2 11.4 1.1 4.6 1.3 (2.4) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2020Q2 Capital expenditures for development properties, Other Capex net of related sales proceeds Total Capex + + - Free Cash Flow Characteristics Negative working capital results in operating cash flow greater than net profit Development properties as a long-term cash flow positive business Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by higher than usual Capex of RMB21.4bn, among which, nearly RMB8.9 bn is related to development properties available for sale. In addition, Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by a one-off decrease, see footnote (2) Refer to quarterly earnings for more details. The company has been conducting a complex settlement process change since the second half of 2017 to settle the marketplace transactions directly through third party payment companies, as 7 required by the regulators. As a result, there was a negative impact to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, due to the decrease in advance from customers for their marketplace purchases and payable to merchants. Unaudited Selected Financial Data Unaudited Selected Financial Data of Continuing Operations (1) 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 (in RMB Thousands) Net revenues 150,280,602 134,842,785 170,684,038 146,205,209 201,054,058 Non-GAAP Operating expenses Cost of revenues (128,134,540) (114,705,006) (146,661,279) (123,648,839) (172,404,933) Fulfillment (8,990,548) (8,590,896) (10,817,300) (10,226,479) (11,843,536) Marketing (5,493,940) (4,236,536) (8,006,601) (4,252,295) (6,603,027) Research and development (3,335,533) (3,188,751) (3,190,146) (3,549,860) (3,388,773) General and administrative (838,947) (828,326) (978,335) (948,871) (1,035,154) Non-GAAP Income from 3,217,457 2,974,945 704,016 3,255,883 5,593,590 operations (2) Non-GAAP net income attributable 3,558,935 3,085,885 810,722 2,972,206 5,911,148 to ordinary shareholders (2) Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 2.1% 2.2% 0.4% 2.2% 2.8% GAAP operating margin 1.5% 3.7% 0.3% 1.6% 2.5% Non-GAAP net margin (2) 2.4% 2.3% 0.5% 2.0% 2.9% GAAP net margin 0.4% 0.5% 2.1% 0.7% 8.2% All periods are presented to reflect the results of continuing operations after JD Digits (formerly known as JD Finance) deconsolidation and JD Logistics cost reclassification. Non-GAAP adjustment items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long- term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP 8 adjustments. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics Supplemental Information 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Annual active customer accounts 321.3 334.4 362.0 387.4 417.4 (in millions) Inventory turnover days (1) - TTM 36.3 35.1 35.8 35.4 34.8 Accounts payable turnover days (1) - TTM 59.4 56.6 54.5 51.7 50.8 Accounts receivable turnover days (1) - TTM 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.1 2.9 Free Cash Flow (2) - TTM 7.4 15.6 19.5 15.2 22.7 (RMB billions) Refer to public disclosures for definitions of turnover days. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adding back or subtracting the impact JD Digits related credit products included in the operating cash flow, and less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals of long-lived assets. As required by the new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2018, the consolidated statements of cash flows were retrospectively adjusted to 9 include restricted cash in cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows. Superior Services through Nationwide Logistics Network Nationwide Warehouse Network & Last-mile Reach Rapid Expansion & Best-in-Class Fulfillment Capabilities Harbin Urumuqi Changchun Shenyang Jinzhou Hohhot Beijing Dalian Tianjin Yinchuan Shijiazhuang Qingdao Jining Taiyuan Handan Weifang Jinan National Customer Lhasa Lanzhou Zhengzhou Suqian Zhumadian Service Center Luoyang Zhenjiang Nantong Baoji Xi'an Hebi Hefei Chengdu Xiangyang Wuxi Shanghai Jingzhou Dazhou Mianyang Wuhan Hangzhou Ningbo Changde Ezhou Zigong Changsha Jinhua Customer Service Nanchong Chongqing Nanchang Wenzhou Hengyang Center Fuzhou Guiyang Xiamen Liuzhou Guangzhou Shantou Kunming Foshan Nanning Huizhou Zhongshan Maoming Haikou Cities with fulfillment centers (7) Cities with front distribution centers (29) Cities with bulky item warehouses (69) Cities with new front distribution centers built after IPO (23) Fulfilment Centers Front Distribution Centers Warehouses GFA(2) Self-built Mega Warehouses Geographic Coverage 7 cities 29 cities 750+ warehouses 18 million sq.m. 28 projects in 18 cities Almost all counties & districts in China Provide best-in-class customer experience Map and data as of Jun 30, 2020. 10 (2) Including floor area managed under JDL Open Warehouse Platform. 