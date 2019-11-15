JD com : 3Q2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
0
11/15/2019 | 05:45am EST
JD.com, Inc.
Financial and Operational Highlights
November 2019
1
Fragmented Retail Market & Rapid Shift to Online
Robust Growth
… Yet Highly
… With Increasing
… Leading to Significant
in China Retail …
Fragmented ...
Online Penetration ...
Online Growth
China Total Retail
Top 20 Retailers'
China Online Retail
China Online Retail
Market Size (1)
Market Concentration in 2018 (2)
Penetration (3)
Market Size (4)
(RMB Trillions)
(RMB Trillions)
10.1%
China
19.3%
20%
2012 -18 CAGR
18.4%
18%
2018 -20E
CAGR
China
41
15.0%
10.8
US
38
30
12.6%
36%
2012 -18
7.5
10.8%
US
CAGR
21
49%
1.2
6.2%
2012
2012
2015
2016
2017
2018 2019Q3
2012A
2018A
2020E
2018
(1)
(2)
2 (3)(4)
Larger Growth Potential and Smaller Competitors (vs. US Market)
Top 10 Listed Retailers in China (1)
Top 10 Listed Retailers in US (2)
CAGR
(Net Revenue in US$ bn)
2015-2018
37%
67
36
22%
14
1%
12
28%
10
19%
9
(0)%
7
(1)%
6
7%
5
(2)%
3
(8)%
CAGR
(Net Retail Sales in US$ bn)
2015-2018
390
3%
30%
141
102
7%
101
3%
99
7%
98
7%
84
5%
74
0%
71
6%
39
3%
Market leadership and operating efficiency allow everyday low price and tremendous margin potential, driven by economies of scale in procurement and cost advantage as an online retailer.
Financial and Operational Highlights
Strong Growth Momentum
Net Revenues
50%
(RMB Billions)
462.0
2012 - 2018 CAGR
362.3
29%
23%
21%
258.3
181.0
150.3
134.8
114.9
121.1
41.4
69.3
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019Q1
2019Q2
2019Q3
Net Revenues YoY% Growth
35%
Net Revenues Breakdown
(RMB Billions)
52%
47%
2015 - 2018 CAGR
416.1
44%
42%
331.8
27%
237.9
19%
21%
167.9
133.5
108.7
118.9
45.9
20.3
30.5
13.1
12.4
16.8
16.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019Q1
2019Q2
2019Q3
Net Product Revenues
Net Service Revenues
Net Product Revenues YoY% Growth
Net Service Revenues YoY% Growth
5
Profitability Improving With Scale
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
(RMB Billions)
13.4%
13.8%
14.1%
14.1%
14.7%
0.0
+
11.9%
YoY
10.8%
0.0
29%
65.1
10.0%
59.7
0.0
50.0
+
46.1
0.0
34.6
+
21.6
12.4
0.0
0.0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018 9M
2019 9M
0.0% +
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Drivers of Gross Margin
Increasing economies of scale from 1P business
Mix-Shift to higher gross margin 1P categories
Fast growth from advertising service business
Improved gross margin of third-party logistics
service
Non-GAAP Margins
2.5%
1.4%
1.6%
+
0.9%
2.0%
+
1.4%
0.2%
0.8%
0.6%
0.7%
-
0.1%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
TTM
2019Q3
Non-GAAP Operating Margin of JD Retail
Non-GAAP Net Margin
Drivers of Margins
Increasing JD Retail operating leverage
Reduced losses of third-party logistics service
Investments in technologies
Robust Cash Flow Generation
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (1)
Free Cash Flow (1)
(RMB Billions)
(RMB Billions)
29.1
21.1
17.7
12.4
13.5
3.6
3.8
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
TTM
2019Q3
Capital Expenditures (1)
17.7
15.6
13.5
7.1
2.3
0.9
(7.9)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
TTM
2019Q3
(RMB Billions)
21.4
Free Cash Flow Characteristics
+
Negative working capital results in operating cash flow greater
11.4
than net profit
2.9
5.3
4.2
5.5
Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by
1.3
-
higher than usual Capex of RMB21.4bn, among which, nearly
RMB8.9 bn is related to development projects available for
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
TTM
sale. In addition, Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively
2019Q3
impacted by a one-off decrease, see footnote (2)
Capital expenditures, net of disposals, related to
Other Capex
development projects available for sale Total Capex
Unaudited Selected Financial Data
Unaudited Selected Financial Data of
Continuing Operations (1)
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
(in RMB Thousands)
Net revenues
104,768,279
134,832,549
121,081,059
150,280,602
134,842,785
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
Cost of revenues
(88,638,716)
(115,636,710)
(102,884,323)
(128,134,540)
(114,705,006)
Fulfillment
(7,591,198)
(8,723,823)
(7,963,907)
(8,990,548)
(8,590,896)
Marketing
(3,768,095)
(5,989,822)
(3,600,734)
(5,493,940)
(4,236,536)
Technology and content
(3,076,877)
(3,128,442)
(3,464,650)
(3,335,533)
(3,188,751)
General and administrative
(814,011)
(803,122)
(963,407)
(838,947)
(828,326)
Non-GAAP Income/(Loss) from
638,251
312,979
1,971,932
3,217,457
2,974,945
operations (2)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
1,184,318
749,902
3,294,365
3,558,935
3,085,885
ordinary shareholders (2)
Non-GAAP operating margin (2)
0.6%
0.2%
1.6%
2.1%
2.2%
GAAP operating margin
(0.6)%
(0.7)%
1.0%
1.5%
3.7%
Non-GAAP net margin (2)
1.1%
0.6%
2.7%
2.4%
2.3%
GAAP net margin
2.9%
(3.6)%
6.0%
0.4%
0.5%
Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
Supplemental Information
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
Annual active customer accounts
305.2
305.3
310.5
321.3
334.4
(in millions)
Inventory turnover days (1) - TTM
39.1
38.7
36.5
36.3
35.1
Accounts payable turnover days (1) - TTM
61.7
60.2
57.4
59.4
56.6
Accounts receivable turnover days (1) - TTM
2.3
2.7
3.0
3.3
3.2
Free Cash Flow (2) - TTM
(5.5)
(7.9)
2.2
7.4
15.6
(RMB billions)
Superior Services through Nationwide Logistics Network
Nationwide Warehouse
Rapid Expansion & Best-in-Class
Network & Last-mile Reach
Fulfillment Capabilities
Harbin
Urumuqi
Changchun
Shenyang
Zhangjiakou
Jinzhou
Hohhot
Beijing
Dalian
Tianjin
Yinchuan
Shijiazhuang
Qingdao
Jining
Weifang
Taiyuan
Handan Jinan
National Customer
Lhasa
Lanzhou
Zhengzhou
Suqian
Zhumadian
Service Center
Luoyang
Zhenjiang Nantong
Baoji
Xi'an
Hebi
Hefei
Chengdu
Xiangyang
Wuxi
Shanghai
Jingzhou
Mianyang
Dazhou
Wuhan
Hangzhou
Ningbo
Changde
Ezhou
Zigong
Changsha
Jinhua
Customer Service
Nanchong
Chongqing
Nanchang
Wenzhou
Hengyang
Center
Fuzhou
Guiyang
Xiamen
Guangzhou
Liuzhou
Kunming
Shantou
Foshan
Nanning
Huizhou
Zhongshan
Maoming
Haikou
Cities with fulfillment centers (7)
Cities with front distribution centers (29) Cities with bulky item warehouses (70)
Cities with new front distribution centers built after IPO (23)
Fulfilment
Centers
Front
Distribution
Centers
Warehouses
GFA(2)
Self-built Mega Warehouses
Geographic Coverage
7 cities
29 cities
650+ warehouses
16.0 million sq.m.
25 projects in 15 cities
Almost all
counties & districts in China
Provide best-in-class customer experience
