Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : 3Q2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:45am EST

JD.com, Inc.

Financial and Operational Highlights

November 2019

Disclaimer

The following presentation has been prepared by JD.com, Inc. ("JD" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.

This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company.

Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

This document contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1953, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in this document that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement and involves known

and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this document should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of assumptions, fully stated in the document. The Company also cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

This document also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at our website http://ir.jd.com.

This document speaks as of September 30, 2019. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date.

1

Fragmented Retail Market & Rapid Shift to Online

Robust Growth

… Yet Highly

… With Increasing

… Leading to Significant

in China Retail …

Fragmented ...

Online Penetration ...

Online Growth

China Total Retail

Top 20 Retailers'

China Online Retail

China Online Retail

Market Size (1)

Market Concentration in 2018 (2)

Penetration (3)

Market Size (4)

(RMB Trillions)

(RMB Trillions)

10.1%

China

19.3%

20%

2012 -18 CAGR

18.4%

18%

2018 -20E

CAGR

China

41

15.0%

10.8

US

38

30

12.6%

36%

2012 -18

7.5

10.8%

US

CAGR

21

49%

1.2

6.2%

2012

2012

2015

2016

2017

2018 2019Q3

2012A

2018A

2020E

2018

(1)

(2)

2 (3)(4)

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China, and U.S. Census Bureau. Total retail consumption includes food services. US consumption is translated into RMB using the year-end foreign exchange rates, which were 6.2301 for 2012, and 6.8755 for 2018, respectively.

Source: Euromonitor 2018. Concentration for China retail market excludes pure platform operators.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China. Online retail penetration is calculated as online physical goods consumption divided by total retail consumption.

Source: iResearch, 2018. Market size in terms of GMV.

Larger Growth Potential and Smaller Competitors (vs. US Market)

Top 10 Listed Retailers in China (1)

Top 10 Listed Retailers in US (2)

CAGR

(Net Revenue in US$ bn)

2015-2018

37%

67

36

22%

14

1%

12

28%

10

19%

9

(0)%

7

(1)%

6

7%

5

(2)%

3

(8)%

CAGR

(Net Retail Sales in US$ bn)

2015-2018

390

3%

30%

141

102

7%

101

3%

99

7%

98

7%

84

5%

74

0%

71

6%

39

3%

Market leadership and operating efficiency allow everyday low price and tremendous margin potential, driven by economies of scale in procurement and cost advantage as an online retailer.

  1. Source: company filings. Based on total net revenues for top 10 listed Chinese retailers in FY2018. The conversion of RMB into US$ is based on the year-end exchange rate which was 6.8755. The CAGR growth rates were calculated based on revenues in RMB.
  2. Source: company filings. Based on retail sales in the United States segments of top 10 listed US retailers, for fiscal year ended Jan 31, 2019 for Walmart, Dec 31, 2018 for

3 Amazon & CVS Caremark, Sept 2, 2018 for Costco, Aug 31, 2018 for Walgreens, Feb 1, 2019 for Low's, Feb 2, 2019 for Kroger, best buy and Target, and Feb 3, 2019 for Home Depot.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Strong Growth Momentum

Net Revenues

50%

(RMB Billions)

462.0

2012 - 2018 CAGR

362.3

29%

23%

21%

258.3

181.0

150.3

134.8

114.9

121.1

41.4

69.3

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

Net Revenues YoY% Growth

35%

Net Revenues Breakdown

(RMB Billions)

52%

47%

2015 - 2018 CAGR

416.1

44%

42%

331.8

27%

237.9

19%

21%

167.9

133.5

108.7

118.9

45.9

20.3

30.5

13.1

12.4

16.8

16.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

Net Product Revenues

Net Service Revenues

Net Product Revenues YoY% Growth

Net Service Revenues YoY% Growth

5

Profitability Improving With Scale

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(RMB Billions)

13.4%

13.8%

14.1%

14.1%

14.7%

0.0

+

11.9%

YoY

10.8%

0.0

29%

65.1

10.0%

59.7

0.0

50.0

+

46.1

0.0

34.6

+

21.6

12.4

0.0

0.0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018 9M

2019 9M

0.0% +

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Drivers of Gross Margin

Increasing economies of scale from 1P business

Mix-Shift to higher gross margin 1P categories

Fast growth from advertising service business

Improved gross margin of third-party logistics

service

Non-GAAP Margins

2.5%

1.4%

1.6%

+

0.9%

2.0%

+

1.4%

0.2%

0.8%

0.6%

0.7%

-

0.1%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

TTM

2019Q3

Non-GAAP Operating Margin of JD Retail

Non-GAAP Net Margin

Drivers of Margins

Increasing JD Retail operating leverage

Reduced losses of third-party logistics service

Investments in technologies

6 (1) Refer to the company's quarterly results for Non-GAAP adjustment.

Robust Cash Flow Generation

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (1)

Free Cash Flow (1)

(RMB Billions)

(RMB Billions)

29.1

21.1

17.7

12.4

13.5

3.6

3.8

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

TTM

2019Q3

Capital Expenditures (1)

17.7

15.6

13.5

7.1

2.3

0.9

(7.9)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

TTM

2019Q3

(RMB Billions)

21.4

Free Cash Flow Characteristics

+

Negative working capital results in operating cash flow greater

11.4

than net profit

2.9

5.3

4.2

5.5

Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively impacted by

1.3

-

higher than usual Capex of RMB21.4bn, among which, nearly

RMB8.9 bn is related to development projects available for

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

TTM

sale. In addition, Free cash flow for 2018 has been negatively

2019Q3

impacted by a one-off decrease, see footnote (2)

Capital expenditures, net of disposals, related to

Other Capex

development projects available for sale Total Capex

  1. Refer to quarterly earnings for more details.
  2. The company has been conducting a complex settlement process change since the second half of 2017 to settle the marketplace transactions directly through third party payment companies, as required by the regulators. As a result, there was a negative impact to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, due to the decrease in

7 advance from customers for their marketplace purchases and payable to merchants.

Unaudited Selected Financial Data

Unaudited Selected Financial Data of

Continuing Operations (1)

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

(in RMB Thousands)

Net revenues

104,768,279

134,832,549

121,081,059

150,280,602

134,842,785

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

(88,638,716)

(115,636,710)

(102,884,323)

(128,134,540)

(114,705,006)

Fulfillment

(7,591,198)

(8,723,823)

(7,963,907)

(8,990,548)

(8,590,896)

Marketing

(3,768,095)

(5,989,822)

(3,600,734)

(5,493,940)

(4,236,536)

Technology and content

(3,076,877)

(3,128,442)

(3,464,650)

(3,335,533)

(3,188,751)

General and administrative

(814,011)

(803,122)

(963,407)

(838,947)

(828,326)

Non-GAAP Income/(Loss) from

638,251

312,979

1,971,932

3,217,457

2,974,945

operations (2)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

1,184,318

749,902

3,294,365

3,558,935

3,085,885

ordinary shareholders (2)

Non-GAAP operating margin (2)

0.6%

0.2%

1.6%

2.1%

2.2%

GAAP operating margin

(0.6)%

(0.7)%

1.0%

1.5%

3.7%

Non-GAAP net margin (2)

1.1%

0.6%

2.7%

2.4%

2.3%

GAAP net margin

2.9%

(3.6)%

6.0%

0.4%

0.5%

  1. All periods are presented to reflect the results of continuing operations after JD Digits (formerly known as JD Finance) deconsolidation and JD Logistics cost reclassification.
  2. Non-GAAPadjustment items include revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees, share-based compensation, amortization of intangible

assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, fair value changes of long-term investments,

gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, gain on disposals of long-lived assets and certain large non-cash gain or loss items from net income/(loss)

8

attributable to ordinary shareholders. Details can be found in the "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results " of the company's quarterly results.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

Supplemental Information

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

Annual active customer accounts

305.2

305.3

310.5

321.3

334.4

(in millions)

Inventory turnover days (1) - TTM

39.1

38.7

36.5

36.3

35.1

Accounts payable turnover days (1) - TTM

61.7

60.2

57.4

59.4

56.6

Accounts receivable turnover days (1) - TTM

2.3

2.7

3.0

3.3

3.2

Free Cash Flow (2) - TTM

(5.5)

(7.9)

2.2

7.4

15.6

(RMB billions)

  1. Refer to public disclosures for definitions of turnover days.
  2. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adding back or subtracting the impact JD Digits related credit products included in the operating cash flow, and less

capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals of long-lived assets. As required by the new accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2018, the consolidated statements of cash flows were retrospectively adjusted to include restricted cash in cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-

9 period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows.

Superior Services through Nationwide Logistics Network

Nationwide Warehouse

Rapid Expansion & Best-in-Class

Network & Last-mile Reach

Fulfillment Capabilities

Harbin

Urumuqi

Changchun

Shenyang

Zhangjiakou

Jinzhou

Hohhot

Beijing

Dalian

Tianjin

Yinchuan

Shijiazhuang

Qingdao

Jining

Weifang

Taiyuan

Handan Jinan

National Customer

Lhasa

Lanzhou

Zhengzhou

Suqian

Zhumadian

Service Center

Luoyang

Zhenjiang Nantong

Baoji

Xi'an

Hebi

Hefei

Chengdu

Xiangyang

Wuxi

Shanghai

Jingzhou

Mianyang

Dazhou

Wuhan

Hangzhou

Ningbo

Changde

Ezhou

Zigong

Changsha

Jinhua

Customer Service

Nanchong

Chongqing

Nanchang

Wenzhou

Hengyang

Center

Fuzhou

Guiyang

Xiamen

Guangzhou

Liuzhou

Kunming

Shantou

Foshan

Nanning

Huizhou

Zhongshan

Maoming

Haikou

Cities with fulfillment centers (7)

Cities with front distribution centers (29) Cities with bulky item warehouses (70)

Cities with new front distribution centers built after IPO (23)

Fulfilment

Centers

Front

Distribution

Centers

Warehouses

GFA(2)

Self-built Mega Warehouses

Geographic Coverage

7 cities

29 cities

650+ warehouses

  • 16.0 million sq.m.

25 projects in 15 cities

Almost all

counties & districts in China

Provide best-in-class customer experience

  1. Map and data as of Sep 30, 2019.

10 (2) Including floor area managed under JDL Open Warehouse Platform.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
06:19aJD COM : China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
06:11aJD COM : China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
05:45aJD COM : 3Q2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
PU
05:45aJD COM : Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:59aJD.com Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/14Burberry aims to woo more customers in China with Tencent tie-up
RE
11/12L'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11/12Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
11/12Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
11/12JD.COM, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 563 B
EBIT 2019 4 197 M
Net income 2019 8 498 M
Finance 2019 35 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,4x
P/E ratio 2020 45,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 259,37  CNY
Last Close Price 235,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.60.39%48 974
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.36%477 263
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 501
PINDUODUO INC.84.14%48 029
SHOPIFY INC.125.68%36 211
EBAY INC.23.41%28 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group