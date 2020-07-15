Log in
JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : AHKAH Launches First Online Store in China on JD

07/15/2020 | 06:16am EDT

by Rachel Liu

On July 15th, Japanese fashion jewelry brand AHKAH launched a flagship store on JD, choosing JD as the first online platform to partner with in China.

AHKAH, founded in 1997, enjoys very high popularity in Japan. It's thiran heart series has sold well both in and outside of Japan. In addition to this iconic series, JD's buyers also selected products that meets Chinese customers' preferences based on JD's big data, including the fairy tale collection, fil rouge series, première étoile series, and more.

The addition of AHKAH brings more fashion choices to JD's female customers in different ages, and further expands JD Luxury's jewelry brand group. 'Online shopping is such a popular trend now. We hope to a bring better experience for our customers with the opening of our online store,' said Lei Tu, Board Director & President of Greater China at AHKAH: 'JD is one of the most influential e-commerce platforms in China, and its commitment to authenticity has been recognized by Chinese consumers. We believe we can deliver both our products and our brands' aesthetic to more Chinese consumers through working with JD.'

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:15:04 UTC
