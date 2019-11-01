Log in
JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

11/01/2019 | 07:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

(Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 40% rise in second-quarter revenue on Friday, powered by strong growth in its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose more than 2% to $180.25 in trading before the bell.

Alibaba primarily earns by selling advertising and promotional services to third-party merchants that list products on Taobao and Tmall, two of its e-commerce sites.

The biggest Chinese e-commerce company and rival JD.com Inc have been looking to diversify as online sales slow amid saturated markets in China's biggest cities and consumer confidence takes a hit from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Sales from the company's e-commerce business rose about 40% to 101.22 billion yuan (£11.11 billion), while its cloud computing business posted a 64% jump in revenue to 9.29 billion yuan.

Total revenue rose to 119.02 billion yuan ($16.91 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 85.15 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 116.8 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to 72.54 billion yuan from 20.03 billion yuan, a year earlier due to a one-time gain related its stake in Ant Financial.

Excluding items, Alibaba earned 13.10 yuan per American Depository Share. Analysts were expecting 10.65 yuan per ADS, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 564 B
EBIT 2019 3 990 M
Net income 2019 8 499 M
Finance 2019 35 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,4x
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 320 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 259,71  CNY
Last Close Price 219,23  CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.48.83%45 444
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING28.89%459 973
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 311
PINDUODUO INC.82.17%47 517
SHOPIFY INC.126.49%36 340
EBAY INC.25.58%28 677
