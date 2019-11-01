Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 09:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Alibaba group is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

(Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 40% rise in second-quarter revenue on Friday, powered by strong growth in its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

The results come as the company gears up for its annual Single's Day shopping bonanza this November, and competes increasingly with e-commerce site Pinduoduo Inc for sales in China's smaller cities.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose more than 2% to $180.25 in trading before the bell.

Alibaba primarily earns income from selling advertising and promotional services to third-party merchants that list products on Taobao and Tmall, two of its e-commerce sites.

Total revenue rose to 119.02 billion yuan ($16.91 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 85.15 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 116.8 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales from the company's e-commerce business rose about 40% to 101.22 billion yuan, while its cloud computing business posted a 64% jump in revenue to 9.29 billion yuan.

The company's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to 72.54 billion yuan from 20.03 billion yuan a year earlier, due to a one-time gain related to its stake in Ant Financial.

Alibaba, the biggest Chinese e-commerce company and rival JD.com Inc have been looking to diversify as online sales slow amid saturated markets in China's biggest cities and consumer confidence takes a hit from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

For Alibaba, this has meant doubling down on reaching consumers in China's second- and third-tier cities.

Over the past several years, upstart e-commerce service Pinduoduo attracted many first-time online shoppers with a social, group-buying based app.

To compete, Alibaba has launched a bargain-centric app called Taobao Tejia, and also pushed its existing group-buyins service Juhuasuan to customers.

In an earnings call with analysts, Alibaba CFO Maggie Wu highlighted how the company's broad range of apps allows it to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

"Average revenue per user (ARPU) in lower tier cities is not as low as people imagine," said Wu. "I think we have addressed very well in our taobao apps different demands and levels of consumers," she added.

In the same call, Alibaba chairman Daniel Zhang also referred to the company's livestreaming efforts, in which sellers take to third-party services such as Douyin and Kuaishou to push products on Taobao and Tmall, as a "new swimming lane for the company.

Zhang said that over 50% of Tmall merchants have by now used livestreaming to reach customers, adding that while the feature has yet to be monetized, updates on a broader business strategy will come soon.

Excluding items, Alibaba earned 13.10 yuan per American Depository Share. Analysts were expecting 10.65 yuan per ADS, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.0384 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 0.90% 31.41 Delayed Quote.48.83%
PINDUODUO INC. 1.10% 41.39 Delayed Quote.82.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
09:47aJD COM : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
09:39aJD COM : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
07:50aJD COM : China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops
RE
07:24aJD COM : China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops
RE
10/31Southeast Asia's biggest travel app Traveloka eyes dual listing, bets on fint..
RE
10/30JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 15, 2019
GL
10/30JD COM : Agility and JD Logistics Expand E-Commerce Ties
PU
10/25JD COM : Young Consumers in China Drive Demand for Top Quality Bird's Nest
PU
10/24Gojek's twin chiefs eye dual listing, bigger regional share
RE
10/22Indonesia president names Gojek co-founder as education minister
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 564 B
EBIT 2019 3 990 M
Net income 2019 8 499 M
Finance 2019 35 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,4x
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 320 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 259,71  CNY
Last Close Price 219,23  CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.48.83%45 444
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING28.89%459 973
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 311
PINDUODUO INC.82.17%47 517
SHOPIFY INC.126.49%36 340
EBAY INC.25.58%28 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group