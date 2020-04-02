JD com : All of JD's Employees in Hubei Back to Work

by Ling Cao

JD expects that by the beginning of this month, all of Hubei employees will resume work. As part of its effort to ensure a superior customer experience, JD has worked with nearly ten cities in Hubei to help couriers, warehouse workers, and drivers return to work by arranging ground transportation.

JD Logistics data shows that delivery orders in Hubei province during the month of March increased three times versus this February. This year's orders in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, both surpassed last year's orders in March. Recently, as COVID-19 has progressed, there has been a shift from buying daily necessities and indoor fitness equipment to buying clothing, cosmetics, and travel accessories.

Shengzhi Jia, head courier at the JD Huangpu delivery station in Wuhan shared, 'Orders have consistently increased since Chinese New Year, from 1,000 per day to 2,700per day, and have even reached 3,500 at peak. All 19 couriers at my station are working full-time, and we also hired three new couriers.'

